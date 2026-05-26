UK Heatwave Claims Five Lives as Teenagers Die in Water-Related Incidents

A man died after trying to save his family who got into difficulty in the water at a Cornish beach over the bank holiday weekend. Four teenagers also died in separate water-related incidents over the weekend.

A man died after trying to save his family who got into difficulty in the water at a Cornish beach over the bank holiday weekend.

Today saw the hottest day in May on record as temperatures reached 35C at Heathrow and Kew Gardens in London, as the UK's week-long heatwave continues. While thousands of Brits flocked to beaches and popular swimming spots over the long weekend, five people tragically lost their lives after getting into trouble in the water.

One man, in his 60s, suffered a 'cardiac arrest in the sea' after heroically trying to help two relatives at Tregirls Beach, near Padstow, at around 3.50pm yesterday. The family members were brought to safety by members of the public, before the man was pronounced dead at the scene. Four teenagers also died in separate water-related incidents over the weekend.

The deaths of three boys and a 15-year-old girl were confirmed by police forces in Lincolnshire, West and South Yorkshire, as well as Warwickshire. A 13-year-old boy died in hospital after being pulled from the water at a popular swimming spot in Halifax, West Yorkshire, at around 3.20pm the same day. Just hours later, the body of a 15-year-old girl was recovered from a lake at a country park in Warwickshire.

South Yorkshire Police also responded to reports that a teenage boy had gone into the lake at Rother Valley County Park in Rotherham and had not re-emerged. Emergency services recovered his body in the early hours of this morning. It came a day after 15-year-old Declan Sawyer drowned at Swanholme Lakes in Lincoln at around 2.30pm on Sunday.

A view of the beach as people enjoy the hot weather in Brighton, East Sussex Declan Sawyer, 15, drowned at Swanholme Lakes in Lincoln at around 2.30pm on Sunday A major emergency response was called to Leadbeater Dam after reports of a swimmer in difficulty His father, Carl, warned other parents to educate their children on the dangers of relating to bodies of water while issuing a touching tribute to his son. The 13-year-old boy pulled from the water in Halifax was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead, a West Yorkshire Police spokesman confirmed today.

The force said it does not believe there are any suspicious circumstances in relation to the incident at this time, but investigations remain ongoing. The 13-year-old's heartbroken family paid touching tributes to the youngster by sharing statements on social media. Hours later, the 15-year-old girl was tragically pronounced dead after being pulled from the lake in Warwickshire. Her body was recovered by specialist police teams at the beauty spot at around 7.20pm.

Witnesses said the youngster had been with a group who were jumping from a bridge before tragedy struck. Her father was 'frantically' seen searching the riverbank by onlookers, who said he entered the body of water in a bid to find his child. Floral tributes were laid at the scene to the victim, named only as Lil.

Speaking at the scene, Chief Inspector Ben Hembry, North Warwickshire Area Commander, said: We were called at around 6pm to reports of youths in the water. One was in particular difficulty. When we arrived it was identified a female teenager had gone missing underwater. A multi-agency response of police, ambulance and fire all attended as well as a range of support from the park to do an extensive search.

I believe she was a local girl and this is an area frequented by young people in hot weather. We are desperate to get the message across for people to stay out of open bodies of water. When asked about youths jumping off the bridge, he added: Across open water where there is the opportunity for young people to do this these practices do take place. And I believe that is part of what took place here yesterday.

A family member at the scene said: We don't know exactly what happened yet. There was some people seen jumping off the bridge but she wasn't. There was a young boy her age who jumped in to try and save her at the time. He's the unsung hero, please let the police just do their job as speculation doesn't help.

She wasn't able to swim so she was never going to jump off a bridge into the water. All an officer told me is that I know it's of limit comfort but she didn't suffer, it was instant so there has been an incident.

A man carries a sun lounger at the beach in Brighton, East Sussex People are seen soaking up the sun while sitting on Jubilee Beach in Southend on Monday Sunbathers gather early on on Gyllyngvase Beach in Falmouth, Cornwall earlier today A woman shields herself from the sun outside the Bank of England in the City of London today The third teenager was also pulled from a lake in South Yorkshire at around 6.50pm. The teenage boy had entered the lake at Rother Valley County Park and did not re-emerge.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service, the Yorkshire Ambulance Service and police officers recovered his body in the early hours of this morning





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