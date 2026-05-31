UK heatwave: 15th person dies swimming in open water as temperatures soar

A 19-year-old man who was pulled from a lake in Nottinghamshire on Thursday has died, while the body of a man in his 40s has been found in a river in the Norfolk Broads. There have now been 15 people to die while swimming in open water during a UK heatwave that saw the hottest ever temperatures recorded in May.

A 19-year-old man who was pulled from a lake in Nottinghamshire on Thursday has died, while the body of a man in his 40s has been found in a river in the Norfolk Broads.

There have now been 15 people to die while swimming in open water during a UK heatwave that saw the hottest ever temperatures recorded in May. Emergency services were called to Balderton Lake in New Balderton, Nottinghamshire, on Thursday at around 2.35pm following reports of a teenager seen getting into difficulty in the water. The 19-year-old, who had been at the lake with friends, was recovered and treated at the scene before being taken to hospital.

But on Saturday, Nottinghamshire Police confirmed the teenager had not survived. Officers said his family had been informed and were being supported, adding there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances. A report will now be prepared for the coroner. Clive Collings, Chief Inspector for Newark, said: This is a tragic incident and our thoughts are solely with this young man's family.

We recognise this will be very upsetting for the local community and we encourage people to access support if they need it. During hot weather we know people want to keep cool but open waters are exceptionally dangerous as there is no way of telling what's beneath the surface.

The body of a man in his 40s has been found in the River Yare in the Norfolk Broads, making him the 15th person to die in open water during the UK heatwave. The latest deaths come as 15-year-old Chiedza Nyanjowa, from Cheshire, died in hospital on Saturday after getting into difficulties in the sea in Merseyside on Bank Holiday Monday.

Group manager Charlotte Weatherall-Smith, from Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service, said: Incidents like this are a stark reminder of the dangers that open water can present. Even on warm and sunny days, water temperatures can be much colder than they appear, and entering the water can lead to cold water shock, which can be sudden, severe and potentially fatal. If you see someone in difficulty in the water, call 999 immediately and ask for the fire service.

Encourage the person to float on their back to help them stay calm and conserve energy. For your own safety, please do not enter the water or attempt a rescue yourself, as this can put additional lives at risk.

Meanwhile, an unnamed man in his 40s was discovered on Saturday afternoon in the River Yare, close to the village of Surlingham in Norfolk. He had not been seen since Friday, prompting a large-scale search operation involving fire, ambulance, air ambulance, coastguard personnel and other search teams. The latest deaths occurred during the May heatwave, which saw temperatures rise to 35C in parts of the UK.

It comes after a 15-year-old girl died in hospital on Saturday after getting into difficulties in the sea off the coast of Merseyside on Bank Holiday Monday. Chiedza Nyanjowa, from Cheshire, was taken to Alder Hey Children's Hospital after swimming at Formby beach, Merseyside Police said. In a statement, the force said the family would like to express their gratitude to people who had helped the teenager, who was described as a bubbly person.

Muhammad Secka, 16, drowned while swimming in open water during the heatwave. Junior Slater, 12, and Declan Sawyer, 15, both died while swimming in open water during this month's heatwave. Pictured: Charlie Noble - the 16-year-old who died at Bracklinn Falls near the Scottish town of Callander, in Stirling. Chiedza loved cooking and wanted to be a nurse so she could give back, they added.

The hot weather has attracted scores of people to open-water swimming, resulting in a number of deaths in South Yorkshire, West Yorkshire, Cornwall, Hampshire, Warwickshire, Cheshire, Pembrokeshire, Lincolnshire and Lancashire over recent days. On Friday, Police Scotland named a 16-year-old who died after getting into difficulty in the water in Stirlingshire as Charlie Noble, while on Wednesday the body of 14-year-old Baltazar L'Qui was found in the River Thames.

Other tragic deaths that have occurred include Junior Slater, 12, who died on Tuesday after getting into difficulty in the River Ribble in Lancashire. A teenage boy's body was also found in a lake near Blackwater in Hampshire after he went missing while swimming. Formal identification has yet to take place, but his family has been informed. On Tuesday, two boys were found dead, including 17-year-old David Junior-Tita from Crewe, who died at Pick Mere Lake in Northwich, Cheshire.

Meanwhile Muhammad Secka, 16, died after going swimming at Rother Valley Country Park in South Yorkshire. There were four more deaths on Monday as temperatures reached 34.8C at Kew Gardens and broke the record for the hottest-ever May day. Among them were 13-year-old Reco Puttock, who was pronounced dead after being found in Leadbeater Dam in Halifax, West Yorkshire.

The hot weather has seen many people flock to open-water swimming spots, but the risks are clear, with the latest deaths highlighting the dangers of swimming in open water. Emergency services are urging people to be cautious and to follow safety advice, particularly during hot weather. The coroner will prepare a report into the death of the 19-year-old man who was pulled from the lake in Nottinghamshire, and police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the deaths of the other victims.

The heatwave has also seen a number of other deaths, including a 16-year-old boy who died after getting into difficulty in the water in Stirlingshire, and a 14-year-old boy who was found dead in the River Thames. The latest deaths bring the total number of people who have died while swimming in open water during the heatwave to 15. The hot weather is expected to continue, with temperatures forecast to remain high over the coming days.

Emergency services are urging people to be aware of the risks of swimming in open water and to take necessary precautions to stay safe. The coroner will prepare a report into the death of the 19-year-old man who was pulled from the lake in Nottinghamshire, and police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the deaths of the other victims.

The heatwave has also seen a number of other deaths, including a 16-year-old boy who died after getting into difficulty in the water in Stirlingshire, and a 14-year-old boy who was found dead in the River Thames. The latest deaths bring the total number of people who have died while swimming in open water during the heatwave to 15. The hot weather is expected to continue, with temperatures forecast to remain high over the coming days.

Emergency services are urging people to be aware of the risks of swimming in open water and to take necessary precautions to stay safe





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