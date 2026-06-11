UK Health Security Agency Warns of Tuberculosis Surge Linked to Migration

The UKHSA alerts the government to a potential rise in tuberculosis cases and deaths as immigration from high-prevalence regions increases, placing pressure on the national health system.

The UK Health Security Agency, known as the UKHSA , has issued a stark warning regarding the potential for a significant rise in tuberculosis cases across the United Kingdom.

According to a recent future pandemic threat assessment, the agency suggests that continued immigration from regions with high rates of the disease could lead to hundreds of deaths over the next five years. This surge in tuberculosis is expected to place substantial additional pressure on the national health services, requiring more specialist facilities and increased testing capabilities.

While the government body identified an influenza pandemic and avian flu as the most immediate and significant risks to health security, the resurgence of tuberculosis linked to migration patterns is ranked as a critical concern alongside novel coronaviruses. Tuberculosis is often characterized as a Victorian-era disease because of the devastating epidemics it caused during the 18th and 19th centuries. It is caused by the bacterium Mycobacterium tuberculosis, which is transmitted through the air via coughs and sneezes.

Health officials emphasize the distinction between latent and active tuberculosis; the latent form is not infectious but can evolve into the active form, which can be spread to others. Globally, the burden of the disease is unevenly distributed. Data from the World Health Organisation indicates that South-East Asia, the Western Pacific, and Africa account for the vast majority of global cases, while Europe represents only a small fraction of the total.

In the UK, the long-term trend of declining diagnoses has recently reversed. Official figures show a thirteen percent increase in infections, rising from 4,850 in 2023 to 5,480 in 2024. The clinical manifestations of tuberculosis begin with a persistent cough that may produce blood, alongside systemic symptoms such as fatigue, loss of appetite, weight loss, fever, and night sweats.

If left untreated, the disease can cause severe lung damage and may spread to other vital organs, including the spinal cord or the brain, which can be fatal. Treatment is a rigorous process, typically requiring a course of antibiotics lasting at least six months.

However, the emergence of drug-resistant strains has become a growing concern for medical professionals. In the most severe instances, particularly those affecting the heart or brain, steroid medications may be necessary to manage the condition. To mitigate these risks, the UKHSA has outlined a strategy involving enhanced screening and education. Currently, migrants are screened based on their specific route of entry, with some tests occurring before arrival and others after.

In a reasonable worst-case scenario, the agency projects that annual cases could climb to 10,000 within five years. To prevent this, officials plan to implement awareness campaigns targeting arriving migrants and populations within prisons.

Furthermore, screening for both active and non-infectious forms of the disease may be expanded at borders for asylum seekers. The risk is highest for individuals from high-prevalence countries, children under five, and those with compromised immune systems, such as people living with HIV or those undergoing chemotherapy. Other risk factors include overcrowded living conditions and substance abuse. The BCG vaccine remains the primary tool for prevention, offering an effectiveness rate of approximately seventy to eighty percent





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