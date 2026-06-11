UK Health Agency Warns New Flu Strain Could Infect Half the Population and Cost £2 Trillion

The UK Health Security Agency's first Health Security Risk Assessment identifies a novel influenza virus as a catastrophic threat with high likelihood, capable of infecting 33.5 million people and causing £1.9 trillion in economic losses. The report outlines a reasonable worst-case scenario involving multiple waves over two years and recommends targeted social measures rather than a full lockdown.

Health authorities in the United Kingdom have identified a novel influenza strain as one of the nation's most severe biological threats, with the potential to infect approximately half of the population-around 33.5 million people-and inflict economic damage approaching £2 trillion.

This assessment emerges from the inaugural Health Security Risk Assessment published by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA). The report outlines a 'reasonable worst-case scenario' wherein a new, highly transmissible flu variant spreads rapidly, generating multiple waves of infection over a two-year period before control measures can effectively curtail transmission. Although such an event would necessitate the reimplementation of social distancing and other non-pharmaceutical interventions, officials explicitly state that a full Covid-style lockdown would not be imposed.

The variant's impact is rated at the maximum level five, or 'catastrophic', with a likelihood estimated between 5 percent and 25 percent, placing it among the highest-ranked threats. The economic consequences would be severe, with an estimated 95 million working days and 270 million school days lost, contributing to the staggering £1.9 trillion cost projection. The UKHSA emphasizes that these scenarios represent the worst plausible outcome, not the most probable forecast, and are designed to inform preparedness planning.

Other respiratory pathogens, including a fresh coronavirus outbreak from a completely new strain, also receive a 'catastrophic' rating with similar probability. The report further examines a range of other hazards, from dengue fever-whose risk may climb with rising temperatures-to tuberculosis and extreme heat, which are considered highly likely but with comparatively lower impacts.

Public health strategies would pivot on isolation, contact tracing, hand hygiene, mask usage, and robust communication campaigns to combat misinformation and ensure compliance, all while avoiding the extensive societal restrictions seen during the recent pandemic





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Influenza Pandemic UKHSA Risk Assessment Economic Impact Public Health Virus Infectious Disease Social Distancing Lockdown

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Intermountain Health on-demand services makes it easy for men to focus on their healthJune is Men’s Health Awareness Monthand Intermountain Health is making it easier than ever for guys to focus on their health.Mason Hilton joined Fresh Living t

Read more »

Commissioner Frank Bisignano Defends Social Security Agency Amid Financial WoesCommissioner Frank Bisignano defended the Social Security Administration (SSA) in his congressional testimony, highlighting lower call wait times and a fiscal report card for the agency. He also addressed the agency's financial insolvency, stating that the SSA will deplete its two major trust funDs by 2034 if Congress does not intervene.

Read more »

UK Health Security Agency Warns of Tuberculosis Surge Linked to MigrationThe UKHSA alerts the government to a potential rise in tuberculosis cases and deaths as immigration from high-prevalence regions increases, placing pressure on the national health system.

Read more »