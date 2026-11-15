UK Government Withholds Foreign National Crime Data Citing Data Protection

The Ministry of Justice rejected an FOI request for foreign national crime figures, sparking accusations of a cover-up and claims that offender privacy outweighs public safety transparency.

The United Kingdom government is facing intense criticism and accusations of a deliberate cover-up after refusing to release detailed statistics on crime committed by foreign nationals. The refusal stems from a claim that disclosing such data would violate the data protection rights of the individuals convicted of these offenses. This decision has ignited a fierce debate regarding the balance between individual privacy rights and the public's right to be informed about national safety trends.

Government Rejects FOI Request For Crime Stats

The Centre for Migration Control, a think-tank focused on immigration and security, submitted a Freedom of Information request to the Ministry of Justice. They sought specific conviction numbers for the year 2025, broken down by nationality and specific types of offenses. The government denied this request, arguing that releasing the information could lead to the identification of the individuals concerned. An official from the Ministry of Justice's Analysis Directorate stated that the interests of data subjects in safeguarding personal information outweighed the legitimate interest in disclosing the data in this instance.

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Dispute Over Information Commissioner Ruling

The Ministry of Justice is currently attempting to overturn a ruling by the Information Commissioner. That previous ruling mandated the publication of data revealing the full scale of foreign offending in England and Wales from 2018 to 2024. By seeking to overturn this decision, the government ensures that data related to hundreds of thousands of offenses committed by foreign nationals remains unpublished. This legal battle highlights the tension between transparency advocates and government officials who prioritize data protection protocols over public disclosure.

Critics Claim Privacy Over Public Safety

Robert Bates, the research director at the Centre for Migration Control, strongly condemned the government's stance. He described the situation as outrageous, asserting that the government is prioritizing the data protection rights of foreign national offenders over the safety and knowledge of the British public. Bates argued that the extraordinary lengths taken to conceal the truth suggest the government is aware of a major problem but is more concerned about the public finding out than taking meaningful steps to address migrant crime. He emphasized that citizens have a right to know the impact of mass migration on public safety.

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International Standards And Detailed Breakdowns

In contrast to the UK's stance, countries such as Denmark and several US states publish migrant crime data categorized by nationality. In the UK, crime data is recorded on the Police National Computer, and while some broad categories have been published previously, detailed breakdowns remain unavailable. Previous figures indicated that foreign nationals accounted for 14.1 per cent of sex offence convictions last year. The recent FOI request sought to go beyond these broad groups, aiming to reveal specific numbers for serious crimes such as rape, child sex abuse, murder, and manslaughter within those categories.

Government Highlights Deportation Efforts

Responding to the criticism, the government defended its actions by highlighting its deportation record. Officials stated they have prioritized the deportation of foreign national offenders, with nearly 12,000 individuals removed since July 2024. This figure represents a 41 per cent increase in removals. The government also noted that they have changed the law to allow foreign prisoners to be deported earlier than ever before. These measures are presented as evidence of the government's commitment to tackling crime and ensuring public security despite the ongoing controversy over data transparency.