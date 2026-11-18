The UK Ministry of Justice has asked Google to take down Russell Brand's YouTube channel after his wife read a prison statement protesting his innocence. Brand, jailed for rape and sexual assault, may face further prison action.

The UK government has formally urged Google to deactivate Russell Brand's YouTube channel after his wife read a statement he prepared in prison protesting his innocence.

The Ministry of Justice launched an urgent investigation into the broadcast, calling Brand's behavior completely unacceptable. Officials are also considering moving Brand to a third prison. Brand, 49, was jailed last week for ten and a half years for rape and sexual assault. He is currently at HMP Littlehey, a Category C prison in Cambridgeshire.

Also read Laura Brand Podcast Revenue and Russell Brand Financial Assets

Brand Wife Reads Innocence Statement Behind Bars

He was transferred there from HMP Wandsworth in London and avoided HMP Wakefield, known as Monster Mansion. Prison sources said Brand had won the lottery. On the Sunday Service YouTube show, Brand's wife Laura Gallacher read a statement he had prepared behind bars. She said: As you know, I'm not guilty.

I am not guilty for the offences I have been jailed for, so something strange is happening. The good news is that Christ is with us when we choose him, and I do. The broadcast triggered the government action. Justice ministers met with Google representatives to demand the channel be taken down.

Advertisement

Meta had already disabled Brand's Instagram and Facebook profiles. Downing Street officials and campaigners reacted with fury to the statement being shared on YouTube. Brand is detained at HMP Littlehey, the largest prison in Europe for men convicted of sexual offences. It is regarded as one of the best prisons in the UK, offering yoga, gardening and football.

Strict Prison Rules Prohibit Indirect Message Sharing

Inmates have phones in their cells and can call family and friends until 11pm. However, strict rules prohibit asking others to share messages that the inmate could not broadcast directly. Prison governors can restrict outside communication to protect victims, public safety or prison security. Inmates are warned they cannot ask anyone else to share messages on their behalf that they would not be allowed to do themselves.

The investigation is establishing how Brand's statement was communicated and whether it was just a declaration of innocence or an attempt to influence his accusers amid a police investigation into further allegations. The Sunday Service channel has 6.6 million subscribers and over 1.7 billion views, specifically 1,704,270,811 views. Google stopped monetizing Brand's content in 2023 after rape allegations arose, but the channel still generates revenue through views.

Video Revenue and Alternative Platform Monetization Tactics

Creators typically earn around 55 percent of ad revenue, with YouTube taking 45 percent. They can earn up to £4 per 1,000 views. Brand's wife's latest video has already received more than 400,000 views by midday on Monday. Brand and his wife also use Rumble, an alternative platform, to direct viewers to a shop selling stickers with the caption Russell Brand Stay Free.

Advertisement

Their videos have a link that allows viewers to tip them directly. The account links viewers to a Brand-themed shop selling stickers of the rapist with that caption. Prison officials are now considering moving Brand to a third facility following this breach. A decision has been made to transfer him from HMP Littlehey.

Potential Transfer and Victim Campaigner Outrage Follow

If he is found to have breached the rules, further action could be taken. He could also face being banned from talking to his wife. Victims' campaigners have expressed fury over the incident. Mia Latter, who alleges she was raped by Brand when she was 16 and has waived her right to anonymity, called the statement an insult to the criminal justice system.

She told The Jeremy Vine Show: It was an insult to all the women that stood trial... it's an insult to the criminal justice system. She questioned why YouTube allowed the video to remain up before the government intervened. The ongoing investigation will determine if the message was merely an innocence plea or an attempt to influence accusers. The government's intervention with Google mirrors previous steps taken by Meta, highlighting the state's determination to enforce prison regulations on high-profile inmates.