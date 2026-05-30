UK Government to Announce Above-Inflation Pay Rise for Military Amid £28 Billion Fiscal Black Hole

The UK government will announce a third pay rise for the military since Labour took power, backdated to April 1, amid low morale and a £28 billion funding gap. Critics call for urgent publication of a defence investment plan.

The UK government is set to announce an above-inflation pay rise for the military, marking the third increase since Labour came to power in 2024.

The pay boost, expected to be revealed in the coming days, will ensure all ranks are compensated in line with the living wage. The Ministry of Defence has confirmed that once finalized, the increase will be backdated to April 1, the start of the Armed Forces pay year. A spokesperson stated that the Armed Forces' Pay Review Body has submitted its report and recommendations, with details to be confirmed shortly.

This announcement comes amid ongoing fiscal pressures, as the government remains silent on how to address a £28 billion funding gap over the next four years. Critics argue that the government's reluctance to publish a long-delayed defence investment plan undermines efforts to bolster national security, especially given rising geopolitical tensions and increasing demands from NATO allies. The pay rise follows the release of the Armed Forces Continuous Attitude Survey, which reveals persistent low morale among military personnel.

Only four in ten service members expressed satisfaction with their overall service life, a figure that has improved slightly from last year but remains below the 50% level recorded under the Conservatives in 2021. Satisfaction with pay stands at 37%, significantly lower than the peak of 50% in 2010. Similarly, satisfaction with maintenance and repair responses has risen to 39% from 19% in 2023 but still lags behind the 2014 peak of 46% under the coalition government.

These figures highlight ongoing challenges in addressing the needs and well-being of the armed forces, despite the promised pay increases. The pay announcement is set against a backdrop of fiscal uncertainty and political wrangling over defence spending. Prime Minister Keir Starmer has been grappling with how to fill a £28 billion funding gap, with the Treasury attempting to limit additional cash for defence.

The long-delayed defence investment plan, initially expected last autumn, has yet to be published, raising concerns among allies like the US and NATO. Former Labour defence secretary Lord George Robertson criticized the government's corrosive complacency, accusing the Prime Minister of failing to make necessary investments. The Conservatives plan to force a vote on an amendment to the Armed Forces Bill, requiring the defence investment plan to be laid before Parliament within a month of the legislation receiving Royal Assent.

This vote is scheduled for June 2, marking one year since Labour published its Strategic Defence Review, which pledged to end the hollowing out of the armed forces. Shadow defence minister David Reed stated that Labour has no plan to keep Britain safe, citing the choice of higher welfare spending over military investment.

The government maintains that defence spending will increase to 2.7% of GDP next year and 3.5% by 2035, but critics argue that without a clear investment plan, these pledges lack credibility





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UK Government Announces Third Military Pay Rise Amid Fiscal Black Hole and Morale ConcernsThe UK government will announce another above-inflation pay rise for the military, backdated to April, as morale remains low. The increase, the third since Labour took power, comes despite a £28 billion fiscal black hole and delays in the defence investment plan, drawing criticism from opposition and former officials.

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