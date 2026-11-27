The UK government's new readiness initiative has driven a surge in interest for emergency preparedness, with survivalists welcoming the advice while arguing it is insufficient for long-term crises.

bringing major roads to a standstill. Brian, an engineer in central Scotland, had little food in the house. He donned a backpack, took one of his children’s sledges, and trudged a mile and half to queue outside the nearest supermarket.

Shelves were emptying, and tempers were fraying..

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“It’s very hard to look your kids in the eye when you’re looking at a relatively empty cupboard,” he says. Brian started building up a store of non-perishable food and other supplies, ready for unexpected shortages. He’s now part of the UK’s prepper community—a group of survivalists who plan proactively for emergency situations such as natural disasters or infrastructure breakdowns.