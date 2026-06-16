UK Government Set to Relax 2030 Electric Vehicle Sales Targets Amid Industry Pressure

The UK government is reportedly planning to reduce its 2030 electric vehicle sales target from 80% to 50% following sustained pressure from car manufacturers and unions who cite excessive costs and stalling consumer demand. The proposed change to the Zero Emission Vehicle mandate, expected to be consulted on shortly, represents the second dilution of Labour's original 'ban' on new petrol and diesel cars by 2030. While industry leaders argue the current targets are unviable and threaten jobs, others warn that backtracking could undermine investor certainty and slow the transition to net zero.

The UK Government is expected to relax its 2030 ban on new petrol and diesel car sales following intense pressure from car manufacturers , industry bodies, and trade unions.

According to reports, Prime Minister Keir Starmer will overrule Net Zero Secretary Ed Miliband's agenda and reduce the electric vehicle (EV) sales targets set under the Zero Emission Vehicle (ZEV) mandate. The current policy aims for 80% of all new car sales to be electric by 2030, with the remaining 20% comprising self-charging hybrids and plug-in hybrids until 2035.

The proposed change would slash the 2030 target to just 50% EV sales, marking the second downgrade by the Labour government after last year's decision to allow hybrids to remain on sale until 2035. An official consultation on the matter is anticipated in the coming weeks, raising questions about the implications for carmakers, jobs, and drivers. The ZEV mandate, introduced in 2024, sets legally binding annual EV sales targets for manufacturers, escalating through 2035.

Failure to comply results in fines of up to £12,000 per non-compliant vehicle. However, the industry has struggled to meet these goals due to significantly higher production costs, energy prices, and persistent public demand challenges. In 2024, EVs accounted for only 23.4% of new registrations, falling short of the 28% threshold mandated for that year. Although EV market share hit a record 27.3% in March 2025, it remains well below the 33% target set for 2026.

Battery costs are at least 30% higher than projected when the mandate was designed, energy costs are 80% higher, and EVs still carry a price premium of around 17% over conventional cars. Public charging expenses are also about 120% above earlier estimates. To stimulate demand and avoid penalties, manufacturers have offered massive discounts on EVs, costing the industry an estimated £10 billion over the past two years.

The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) has described the ZEV mandate as a 'straitjacket' that no longer aligns with economic and geopolitical realities, urging the government to follow the EU and US in adjusting targets. Unions, particularly Unite, warn that the current policy threatens UK automotive jobs, with General Secretary Sharon Graham stating the mandate is 'significantly contributing to the loss of automotive jobs in Britain' and calling for radical target reductions.

Conversely, some industry stakeholders argue that weakening the mandate could create uncertainty, deter investors, and confuse consumers. Matt Adams of Beama emphasizes that policy stability is crucial for maintaining investor confidence in the UK's electric vehicle transition. The government's pending consultation will weigh these competing pressures, potentially reshaping the UK's path to net zero in the transport sector and impacting everything from manufacturing output to the affordability and availability of electric cars for consumers





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