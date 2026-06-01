UK Government Set to Publish Thousands of Documents on Peter Mandelson's US Ambassador Appointment

The UK Government is preparing to publish thousands of documents related to Peter Mandelson's disastrous appointment as US ambassador. The documents, which are expected to be released today, include messages between Mandelson and ministers, aides, and other government officials. They are believed to include indiscreet criticism of Prime Minister Keir Starmer by his own senior team. The Government was forced to agree to the disclosure after a massive Labour revolt in February, which almost saw Sir Keir kicked out of No10. Some insiders fear that Andy Burnham could seek to exploit the premier's woes for his leadership bid by claiming the Mandelson documents show Westminster is broken.

Keir Starmer is bracing for a treasure trove of cringe messages between ministers, aides and Peter Mandelson to be released today. The Government is finally publishing around a thousand pages of incendiary material covering the period when the New Labour architect was disastrously appointed US ambassador.

They are believed to include indiscreet criticism of the embattled PM by his own senior team. Sir Keir himself is thought to have sent Mandelson a gushing text saying he would be brilliant in the role.

However, some key papers are still being withheld at the request of Scotland Yard, which is investigating the former peer over alleged misconduct in public office. The Government was forced to agree to the disclosure by a massive Labour revolt in February - which almost saw Sir Keir kicked out of No10. Some insiders fear that Andy Burnham could seek to exploit the premier's woes for his leadership bid by claiming the Mandelson documents show Westminster is broken.

Touring broadcast studios this morning, Health Secretary James Murray said: I think the level of transparency is going to be unprecedented. Keir Starmer is bracing for a treasure trove of cringe messages between ministers, aides and Peter Mandelson to be released today Sir Keir himself is thought to have sent Mandelson a gushing text saying he would be brilliant in the role The volume of information that's going to be put out is unprecedented Its right we do that We have been very clear that the appointment of Mandelson was wrong Parliament then decided that this information will be made public The Government is fully complying with that and its important that we honour that commitment to transparency.

In February MPs backed an archaic parliamentary procedure known as a humble address to demand the papers. The vote followed the launch of a police probe into Mandelson, and the revelation that Sir Keir went ahead with the appointment despite vetting officials raising concerns. A first tranche of documents, released in March, showed Sir Keir was warned in a due diligence document about Mandelson's long-standing links to paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein.

The second set of documents is expected to include messages between Mandelson and ministers and Government advisers, including Sir Keir's former chief of staff Morgan McSweeney. It is not clear how many of Mr McSweeney's exchanges with Mandelson have survived, after his mobile phone was stolen last year. Former health secretary Wes Streeting has already published his own messages with, including discussion of Gaza and criticisms of Sir Keir's leadership.

But the batch is not set to include Mandelson's UK Security Vetting UKSV summary after the Metropolitan Police asked the Government to withhold the document. UKSV recommended against granting Lord Mandelson security clearance, but top Foreign Office official Sir Olly Robbins overruled that advice. Sir Olly was effectively sacked in April after it emerged he had overruled the advice, with the Prime Minister insisting he was unaware of UKSV's recommendation.

The Government has said it has only withheld documents where requested by the police, and all other documents will be published. Several documents have also been redacted, either to remove personal details such as the names of junior officials, or on national security grounds. Redactions on national security grounds were agreed with Parliament's Intelligence and Security Committee following a compromise with MPs to head off a backbench rebellion on the demand for documents.

Last month, the committee raised concerns that the Government was applying redactions too broadly, and cited the UKSV vetting file as an example of documents being withheld without Parliament granting ministers the authority to do so. The Conservatives have accused the Government of seeking to perpetrate a cover-up, with shadow minister Alex Burghart writing to the chief secretary to the Prime Minister on Sunday to demand full transparency.

Mr Burghart said: I will remind you that the House did not provide the Government with the choice about redactions beyond the narrow scope in the humble address. This behaviour will be viewed by the House as a contempt of Parliament, and as a cover-up by the British public. Even if the Prime Minister leaves office in a few weeks, I can assure you we will hold you to account for this.

A Government spokesman said: We are committed to complying with the humble address in full. The second tranche of documents will be among the largest publications ever laid in Parliament. Cabinet minister Darren Jones is expected to make a statement to the Commons later That reflects the transparent and thorough process we have followed, in line with established precedent for humble addresse





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