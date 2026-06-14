UK Government Set to Dilute Electric Vehicle Sales Targets in Major U-Turn on Net-Zero Policy

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer is overriding Energy Secretary Ed Miliband to weaken the UK's Zero Emission Vehicle mandate, cutting the 2030 EV sales target from 80% to 50%. The decision follows intense industry and union lobbying over job losses and investment risks, sparking a significant retreat from flagship green policies.

The UK government, led by Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer , is set to significantly weaken the country's electric vehicle (EV) sales targets, representing a major reversal of the net-zero policies championed by Energy Secretary Ed Miliband .

This decision follows intense lobbying from industry leaders, the Unite union, and Business Secretary Peter Kyle. An official announcement detailing the changes is anticipated within weeks. The proposed reforms would drastically reduce the required percentage of new car sales that must be fully electric under the Zero Emission Vehicle (ZEV) mandate. The current target, set to reach 80 percent by 2030, would be cut to just 50 percent, according to reports.

These revisions must undergo a formal consultation and require the approval of the devolved administrations in Scotland and Wales, potentially creating conflict between Westminster, Holyrood, and the Senedd. Motor industry executives have consistently warned that the existing stringent mandate risks driving manufacturing investment away from Britain, with the looming threat of large-scale job losses being a primary factor in Starmer's decision to intervene.

This move constitutes a clear U-turn on a cornerstone of the green agenda promoted by Miliband, who has faced growing pressure to moderate his stance on environmental policies, including oil and gas exploration, to bolster economic growth. Sharon Graham, general secretary of the powerful Unite union-a major Labour donor-stated unequivocally that the ZEV mandate is "significantly contributing to the loss of automotive jobs in Britain" and demanded that targets be "radically reduced.

" She warned that government inaction would lead to the "decimation of the automotive industry. " Liam Byrne, chair of the business select committee, had previously told ministers that carmakers were shouldering an "impossible" financial burden, spending billions on EV discounts to stimulate demand and meet the quotas.

Originally introduced by Boris Johnson's government in 2020 and implemented in 2024, the ZEV mandate required a gradually increasing share of EVs in new car sales, starting at 22 percent in 2024, rising to 28 percent in 2025, and scheduled to hit 33 percent in 2026 before climbing to 80 percent by 2030. The broader policy also includes a ban on new petrol and diesel car sales from 2030, with hybrids permitted until 2035.

Proponents, including Miliband, argue the mandate lowers consumer costs, supports UK manufacturing, and accelerates the shift to cleaner transport. In contrast, manufacturers have criticized it as unsustainable, forcing them to offer substantial discounts to avoid fines of £12,000 per non-compliant vehicle, costing the industry an estimated £10 billion in its first two years. Some automakers have threatened to scale back or terminate their UK operations entirely.

Meanwhile, the European Union has adjusted its approach, moving from a strict 2035 ban to an emissions-reduction framework that allows a limited number of hybrid and conventional vehicles beyond 2035 and imposes less demanding EV sales requirements than the UK. Recent automotive market data underscores the industry's challenges. February 2026 saw the strongest new car sales for the month since 2004, with 90,100 vehicles registered-a 7.2 percent increase year-on-year, driven largely by a 17.6 percent rise in private buyer purchases.

However, this overall growth masked a stagnation in EV demand. EV sales grew by a mere 2.8 percent annually, and their market share fell from 25.3 percent to 24.2 percent, marking the second consecutive monthly decline. This performance leaves EV sales well below the mandated 33 percent target for 2026. The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) seized on these figures to urgently call for a review of the ZEV mandate.

Chief executive Mike Hawes emphasized that manufacturers are expending vast sums to boost EV demand and insisted that current targets are misaligned with actual consumer purchasing patterns. The impending dilution of the mandate aims to address these industry pressures and economic concerns, though it risks undermining the UK's climate commitments and inviting scrutiny from environmental groups and international partners





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Electric Vehicles ZEV Mandate UK Net-Zero Keir Starmer Ed Miliband Automotive Industry Unite Union EV Sales Target Green Policies Car Manufacturing Economic Growth Climate Policy Vehicle Regulations

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