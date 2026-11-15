UK Government Rejects Migrant Crime Data Request Amid Privacy Claims

The British government has denied Freedom of Information requests for detailed migrant crime statistics, citing data protection. This decision follows public criticism over transparency and rising imprisonment rates among specific nationalities.

The British government faces mounting criticism for prioritizing the privacy rights of foreign nationals over public transparency regarding crime rates. The Ministry of Justice recently rejected Freedom of Information requests submitted by the Centre for Migration Control, arguing that releasing specific data could lead to the identification of individuals involved in legal proceedings.

Government Blocks Specific Crime Data Release

The Ministry of Justice stated that the interests of data subjects in safeguarding personal information outweighed the public interest in the specific request. Officials argued that detailed breakdowns could compromise the privacy of those concerned. However, existing public reports do reveal that foreign nationals accounted for 14.1 per cent of sex offences in 2025. Critics argue this broad statistic fails to provide the comprehensive breakdown by nationality and offence type available in other nations like Denmark.

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CMC Director Condemns Transparency Refusal

Robert Bates, research director at the Centre for Migration Control, described the government's stance as outrageous and harmful to public safety. He asserted that citizens have a right to understand the impact of mass migration on crime levels. Bates suggested that the extreme measures to conceal the data imply the government is aware of a significant problem but prefers to avoid public scrutiny rather than tackle the issue effectively.

Legal Battle Over Historical Prison Records

In addition to the current refusal, the government is attempting to reverse a ruling from the Information Commissioner. That ruling demanded the release of full foreign crime statistics for England and Wales covering the period from 2018 to 2024. The government continues to withhold this historical data despite calls for greater accountability. This legal standoff highlights the tension between data protection laws and the demand for open government information.

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Disparities in Nationality Imprisonment Rates

Reports analyzing the 2021 census data against prison rolls indicate that foreigners are 27 per cent more likely to be imprisoned than British citizens. The imprisonment rate for British citizens stands at 14 out of 10,000 people. In contrast, Albanians have the highest rate at 232.33 per 10,000, followed by Kosovars at 150 and Vietnamese at 148.88. Other groups with elevated rates include Algerians, Jamaicans, Eritreans, Iraqis, and Somalis.

Comparative Rates and Deportation Statistics

Certain migrant groups exhibit significantly lower imprisonment rates than the native population. Germans, Italians, Indians, Greeks, Americans, Sri Lankans, French, and Chinese nationals all fall below the British average. Meanwhile, the Government emphasized that nearly 12,000 foreign national offenders have been deported since July 2024. This figure represents a 41 per cent increase from the previous period, supported by legal changes allowing for earlier deportation of foreign prisoners.