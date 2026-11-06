UK Government Proposes Ban on Smart Glasses in Pools and Changing Rooms

The UK government is consulting on restricting smart glasses in private spaces to combat covert filming of women, a move sparked by rising concerns over consent and privacy violations.

British ministers are actively consulting on plans to restrict the use of smart glasses in sensitive public areas, with swimming pools and changing rooms identified as primary targets for potential bans. This regulatory push comes as part of a broader government strategy to crack down on violence against women and girls, responding to growing evidence that the technology is being misused to film victims without their consent. The consultation aims to address the disturbing rise in covert recording incidents facilitated by wearable camera devices that allow users to capture images, video, and audio hands-free.

Core Mechanism of Smart Glasses Regulation

The proposed restrictions target the specific capabilities of smart glasses, which have evolved from assistive tools for those with impaired vision or hearing into potent surveillance devices. While the technology offers significant benefits for accessibility, it has also been blamed for enabling a disturbing rise in non-consensual filming. The government is considering limiting access for 'certain users' and prohibiting use in 'certain settings' to mitigate these risks. Ministers emphasized that this work is being handled at pace, acknowledging the urgent need to adapt legal frameworks to keep up with rapid technological changes in consumer electronics.

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Political Debate and Stakeholder Positions

Liberal Democrat MP Anna Sabine highlighted the severity of the issue during a parliamentary debate, noting that women are waking up after nights out to discover that videos filmed without their knowledge have gone viral online. She pointed out that the primary indicator of recording, a small LED light, is increasingly difficult to detect. Sabine revealed that 'ghost Meta' shops are now offering services to remove these lights entirely, allowing individuals to film in public spaces without anyone knowing they are being recorded. This loss of visual warning has intensified calls for stricter regulatory oversight on who can purchase and use such devices.

Home Office minister Satvir Kaur responded to these concerns by confirming that the government is exploring options to restrict smart glasses in specific environments. She stated that the approach involves tailoring restrictions to both settings and user categories, rather than imposing a total prohibition on the technology. This nuanced approach seeks to balance public safety with the legitimate uses of the devices, particularly for individuals with disabilities who rely on them for communication and vision assistance.

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Conservative Opposition and Legal Alternatives

Shadow safeguarding minister Alicia Kearns demanded more detailed information from Labour regarding the proposed plans. She warned against imposing 'blanket bans' without clear justification, arguing that the government should not have the power to decide where the public may wear glasses or who is allowed to buy them without transparency. Kearns emphasized that when her party was in government, they successfully made upskirting a criminal offence carrying a penalty of up to two years in prison. She urged Labour to follow that lead by tightening the law on covert filming rather than relying on restrictive bans that may be difficult to enforce.

The Liberal Democrats have also advocated for broader restrictions, calling on the government to ban convicted sex offenders from purchasing smart glasses. This proposal aims to prevent individuals with a history of sexual offenses from using the technology to commit further crimes. The debate has sparked a wider discussion on how to hold offenders accountable while respecting the rights of law-abiding citizens to use emerging technologies.

Real-World Impact and Future Steps

Baroness Davies, a Conservative peer and women's rights campaigner, described smart glasses as another tool that will inevitably be used by men with bad intentions. She expressed hope that the government can take common-sense steps to protect women, girls, and children before the inevitable harm occurs. Her comments reflect the broader societal concern that technology is outpacing legal protections, leaving victims vulnerable to new forms of violation.

Violence against women and girls minister Alex Davies-Jones acknowledged that smart glasses with cameras are 'particularly problematic' for privacy and safety. However, she also pointed to the positive effects of colleagues using glasses without cameras in Parliament to aid their work. This distinction highlights the complexity of the issue, as policymakers must navigate the benefits of assistive technology while addressing its potential for abuse. The government continues to consult on the best way to implement these restrictions, with models already in place in some Australian councils providing a potential blueprint for the UK.