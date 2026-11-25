UK officials propose a staggered age of consent for 16-year-olds and ban NDAs in harassment cases to protect victims from powerful abusers following high-profile convictions.

UK officials have announced plans to introduce a staggered age of consent for sixteen and seventeen-year-olds while simultaneously cracking down on the misuse of non-disclosure agreements. These significant legislative changes aim to protect vulnerable individuals from exploitation by powerful figures. The proposals were outlined by Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham as part of a broader government strategy to reform legal protections for victims of abuse.

Consultation on Staggered Consent Age

The government is actively considering a new legal framework that would establish different age thresholds for sexual consent based on the age gap between partners. This initiative specifically targets situations where older adults might exploit their status or authority over younger partners. Andy Burnham stated that the complex nature of this issue requires input from parents, young people, and victim support services to determine the appropriate boundaries. Equalities Minister Bridget Phillipson emphasized the need to draw a clear legal line against exploitation in relationships involving significant power imbalances.

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Cracking Down on Abusive Non-Disclosure Agreements

New regulations under the Employment Rights Act and the Victims and Courts Act will render non-disclosure agreements void if they are used to silence workers regarding harassment or discrimination. The changes take effect in January and prohibit employers from using confidentiality clauses to stop victims from reporting criminal conduct to the police, media, or family members. Bridget Phillipson confirmed that employees who experience or witness workplace harassment will no longer be gagged, removing loopholes that previously allowed lawyers to exploit legal technicalities. These measures apply to new agreements and are designed to ensure victims can speak freely without fear of legal retribution.

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High-Profile Cases Drive Legislative Reform

The urgency of these reforms was highlighted by the recent rape conviction of comedian Russell Brand and allegations against author David Walliams. Andy Burnham argued that these cases demonstrate how fame and wealth are often used to shield abusers from accountability. The government intends to extend some protections to freelance workers and fans, although officials acknowledge that current legislation may not fully cover these groups immediately. Bridget Phillipson admitted that gaps remain in the new laws but expressed commitment to addressing them in future policy updates to ensure comprehensive protection for all victims.