UK Government Plans Smart Glasses Ban in Pools and Changing Rooms

The UK government is consulting on banning smart glasses in sensitive public areas to combat covert filming of women, a move sparking debate on privacy and safety.

The UK government is actively consulting on new proposals to prohibit the use of smart glasses in swimming pools and changing rooms. This initiative aims to curb the rising incidence of violence against women and girls by restricting wearable technology used for unauthorized recording.

Government Response to Covert Filming

Ministers are evaluating plans to limit the deployment of smart glasses in specific locations and among certain demographics. This regulatory response follows mounting evidence that these devices are increasingly utilized to film women without their explicit consent. The government's rapid consultation signals a prioritization of public safety in the face of emerging technological threats to personal privacy and security.

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Technological Risks and LED Removal

Smart glasses represent the latest trend in wearable technology, enabling users to capture images, video, and audio while facilitating hands-free communication. Although these devices offer significant assistance to individuals with visual or auditory impairments, they are also implicated in a disturbing surge of non-consensual filming incidents. During a parliamentary debate on Wednesday, Members of Parliament highlighted the alarming trend of men covertly recording women and subsequently selling the footage online for financial gain.

Parliamentary Debate and Liberal Democrat Insights

Liberal Democrat Member of Parliament Anna Sabine disclosed that women frequently discover viral videos of themselves posted online after nights out, having been filmed without their knowledge. Sabine emphasized that the primary visual indicator of recording, a small LED light, is becoming increasingly unreliable. Reports indicate that illicit marketplaces, often referred to as ghost Meta shops, offer services to remove these lights entirely, allowing users to record in public spaces without detection.

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Home Office Ministerial Statements

Home Office Minister Satvir Kaur confirmed that ministers are currently considering options to restrict smart glasses in certain settings and for specific user groups. She stated that this work is being conducted at pace, reflecting the urgency of the situation. The proposed bans in swimming pools and changing rooms align with measures already implemented by some local councils in Australia, signaling a growing international awareness of the issue.

Political Divisions on Blanket Bans

While Liberal Democrats have advocated for banning convicted sex offenders from purchasing these devices, Labour's shadow safeguarding minister Alicia Kearns has demanded greater detail before supporting such measures. Kearns warned against implementing blanket bans without comprehensive guidance, arguing that such approaches overreach government authority. She reiterated that previous Conservative governments successfully criminalized upskirting with penalties of up to two years in prison, suggesting that tightening laws on covert filming is a more precise legal solution.

Expert Opinions and Future Implications

Conservative peer and women's rights campaigner Baroness Davies described smart glasses as a tool likely to be exploited by individuals with malicious intentions. She expressed hope that common sense would guide steps to protect women, girls, and children before victims inevitably increase. Violence against women and girls minister Alex Davies-Jones acknowledged that smart glasses with cameras are particularly problematic. However, she also noted the positive utility of similar non-camera glasses for parliamentary colleagues, highlighting the need for balanced regulation that addresses safety without hindering legitimate accessibility needs.