UK Government Launches Review into Rising EV Public Charging Costs

The Office for Zero Emission Vehicles has initiated a review to address the soaring costs of public EV charging, which have increased by 38% since 2021. The review aims to identify ways to lower prices for consumers, particularly those without off-street parking.

The UK government has officially launched a review into the rising costs of public electric vehicle charging, a move aimed at addressing one of the key barriers to mass EV adoption.

The Office for Zero Emission Vehicles (OZEV) outlined the terms of reference this week, focusing on how energy prices and other factors have driven up costs. According to ChargeUK, the average cost of charging an electric car using the public network has surged by 38% since 2021. The review, promised in the Chancellor's latest Budget, will examine the impact of energy prices, wider cost contributors, and the options available for government and industry to lower prices for consumers.

Recommendations are expected to be published this autumn. The review will be conducted in collaboration with regulator Ofgem, with Philip New, an energy and aviation industry expert, appointed as independent chair. The findings will be presented to ministers from the Department for Transport, the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero, and the Treasury.

The recommendations will be divided into three sections: reasons behind current cost issues, an assessment of how these might change before 2030, and what government and industry can do to reduce costs. Specifically, the review will look at costs across the entire public network, including on-street charging, destination charging at retail parks, and high-powered en-route charging at motorway service areas.

It will also compare the cost of charging an EV to refuelling a petrol or diesel car, and examine whether policy changes could lead to savings for consumers reliant on public chargers. The review highlights a growing disparity between EV owners who can charge at home and those who cannot. The RAC estimates that around 35% of UK households lack off-street parking, putting them at a severe cost disadvantage.

Data from charging app ZapMap shows that EV drivers with home chargers spend an average of £680 a year, assuming 80% of their charging is done at home. In contrast, those without home chargers, who rely entirely on public devices, spend £1,760 annually. This £1,080 difference means that public-charger-dependent EV owners are paying £100 more per year than drivers of petrol cars, based on fuel prices of 159p per litre.

Home chargers can take advantage of off-peak tariffs as low as 8.8p per kWh, while public standard chargers average 54p per kWh and rapid chargers at motorway services cost 79p per kWh. As a result, those reliant on public charging lose all the cost-saving benefits of EVs over petrol cars.

Despite calls from industry figures and campaigners to reduce VAT on public charging from 20% to 5% to match home energy rates, the review will not include recommendations on tax policy. This has disappointed many who argue that the current system unfairly penalises those without off-street parking. The review will focus on other measures, such as regulation, government funding, market-based trading schemes, and dynamic pricing, to address costs.

The government aims to publish its recommendations by autumn, with the goal of making public charging more affordable and ensuring that the transition to electric vehicles does not disproportionately burden lower-income households and those in urban areas without driveways. The launch of this review underscores the UK's commitment to achieving net-zero emissions by 2050, but it also acknowledges the practical challenges facing EV adoption. With the EV driveway divide strangling the market, the review seeks to level the playing field.

By examining the full spectrum of public charging costs and potential solutions, the government hopes to create a fairer system that encourages more drivers to switch to electric. The outcome will be closely watched by the automotive industry, consumer groups, and environmental advocates alike





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Government Launches Review Into Rising Costs of Public EV ChargingThe UK government has initiated a review into the high and rising costs of public electric vehicle charging, a key barrier to mass EV adoption, especially for households without off-street parking. The review, announced in the Budget and led by the Office for Zero Emission Vehicles in collaboration with Ofgem, will examine the factors driving price increases and propose solutions to lower consumer costs, with recommendations due this autumn.

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