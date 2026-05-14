UK Government Faces Fierce Backlash Over Proposed Tourism Tax for Overnight Stays

A detailed analysis of the controversy surrounding the Overnight Visitor Levy Bill and its potential negative impact on the British hospitality industry, specifically in Cornwall.

The announcement of the Overnight Visitor Levy Bill during the King's Speech has ignited a storm of controversy across the United Kingdom's hospitality sector. This proposed legislation seeks to grant local authorities the power to implement a tourism tax , which would be levied as a small fee on overnight stays.

This surcharge is expected to target a wide range of accommodations, including luxury hotels, traditional bed and breakfasts, holiday lets, and guesthouses. While the government argues that the estimated five per cent fee will provide vital funding for local infrastructure and the enhancement of tourism services, industry leaders view the move as a dangerous miscalculation that could cripple an already struggling sector.

The backlash has been particularly vocal in Cornwall, often regarded as one of the premier destinations for both domestic and international tourists. Hugh and Steve Ridgway, the co-owners of the St Moritz Hotel and Cowshed Spa, have been among the most prominent critics, labeling the proposal as 'English economic self-harm'. They argue that the government fails to comprehend the intricate workings of the tourism economy.

According to Hugh Ridgway, the hospitality sector in Cornwall is operating at a breaking point, struggling to maintain viability amidst soaring staff costs, volatile energy prices, and fragile consumer confidence. The addition of a visitor tax is seen not as a solution, but as a burden that could drive away the very guests who support thousands of local jobs and businesses.

Ridgway further emphasized that accommodation providers are already functioning as unpaid tax collectors for the state, managing everything from VAT and Corporation Tax to National Insurance and Business Rates. Beyond the immediate concerns of hotel owners, broader economic warnings have emerged. UKHospitality has issued a stark warning that the introduction of this tax could lead to the loss of approximately 33,000 jobs and a national reduction in tourism spending by roughly 1.8 billion pounds.

Public sentiment also appears to be shifting, with new polling indicating that one in five British citizens would reconsider booking a holiday within England if such a levy were implemented. This potential decline in domestic travel is a significant worry for seaside towns that rely heavily on summer surges.

Sir Mel Stride, the Shadow Chancellor, has echoed these concerns, describing the levy as a 'family holiday tax' that will hit households in the pocket and damage the viability of coastal communities. The situation is especially dire for small business owners in regions like Cornwall, where the tourism industry has been reeling since the lockdown era. The official tourist board, Visit Cornwall, recently entered voluntary liquidation due to insurmountable financial difficulties, reflecting a broader trend of instability.

Visitor numbers experienced a sharp slump in 2024, and while there has been a slight recovery, the margins remain wafer-thin. Recent budget decisions, including skyrocketing rates and a rise in the national living wage to 12.71 pounds per hour, have already pushed many establishments to the brink of insolvency.

For entrepreneurs like Vanessa Clark, who runs a restaurant in Falmouth, the tourism tax is viewed as a disgraceful move that will likely be absorbed by the business owners themselves rather than passed to the customer, as the latter are already struggling with the cost of living. This combination of rising operational costs and new taxes is feared to be the final nail in the coffin for many independent hospitality ventures





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