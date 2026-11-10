The UK government is set to reduce Zero Emission Vehicle mandates, allowing more hybrids until 2035. This shift impacts carmakers and drivers amid climate and economic debates.

UK officials are preparing to significantly reduce the mandatory sales targets for Zero Emission Vehicle s, a move driven by intense lobbying from major car manufacturers and the broader automotive industry. This anticipated policy adjustment aims to relax the stringent requirements that currently dictate the pace of electrification across the British new car market. The decision reflects a growing tension between ambitious climate goals and the practical realities faced by producers and consumers.

Core Details of the Mandate Reduction

The current Zero Emission Vehicle mandate scheme requires manufacturers to sell an increasing proportion of fully electric cars each year, rising from 33 per cent this year to 80 per cent by 2030. Under the existing rules, all new car sales will need to be electric by 2035, but the speed at which this phase-out occurs has been heavily debated. The Government is expected to announce a significant reduction to the percentage of new cars that need to be all-electric by 2030, allowing more hybrid vehicles to be sold by that date instead.

Also read Alabama Tight End Expected to Miss Remainder of Season with Knee Injury

If the proposed cut comes in, carmakers will be given more flexibility and drivers will be able to buy new combustion-engined cars for longer in Britain. This change would effectively delay the hard ban on the sale of new internal combustion engine cars, providing a longer runway for hybrid technology to coexist with pure electric models. The move is seen as a pragmatic response to market conditions and consumer readiness.

Stakeholder Positions and Competing Views

Cabinet Minister Louise Haigh is expected to make an announcement this week following a critical meeting on Wednesday, yet Downing Street insists no final decision has been made. A government spokesman stated that the Government is united in its commitment to the ZEV Mandate and remains dedicated to the phase-out of all new cars relying solely on petrol and diesel engines by 2030. They emphasized that the consultation will ensure a balanced approach to the ZEV transition without altering legally binding net zero targets.

Advertisement

However, industry experts warn that continually moving goalposts creates uncertainty for manufacturers and hurts consumer confidence. Steve Walker of Auto Express noted that manufacturers need certainty to invest, and consumers need confidence and infrastructure to make the switch. He argued that changing the rules every few years risks making investment harder to achieve, calling for a stable, long-term plan that recognizes challenges while maintaining a clear direction toward electrification.

Real-World Impact on Drivers and Prices

If the Government allows for more hybrids to be sold, drivers not ready to commit to an EV will be able to choose from better, more affordable hybrid models. The range of new models available to buyers will increase, particularly with Chinese newcomers such as Chery offering efficient super hybrids with EV-only ranges of up to 93 miles and total combined ranges of 745 miles. European legacy brands are also competing by offering plug-in hybrids with substantial electric ranges, such as the Audi A3 TFSI e.

However, the relaxation of the ZEV mandate could lead to higher costs for electric vehicles in the long term. If manufacturers face less pressure to discount EVs before 2030, upfront prices could rise. On average, manufacturers have been discounting electric vehicles by around £11,000 per vehicle, according to SMMT analysis. While technological advances may offset some of these costs, the removal of subsidy-driven discounts could impact affordability for early adopters.

Future Outlook and International Context

This potential policy shift follows similar moves by the European Union, which recently backed proposals allowing more combustion-engined cars to be sold after 2035. The EU is looking to dilute its ban on new petrol and diesel vehicles, reflecting a broader trend in major markets to ease immediate regulatory pressures. Given the scale of manufacturing in China, many newcomer brands to Britain have the capacity to adjust to shifting targets, meaning a range of fresh hybrid vehicles could emerge over the next decade.

Advertisement

The government has previously relaxed rules in 2025 to allow hybrids to remain in showrooms until 2035, marking the second time Labour has downgraded its 2030 hard ban. As the consultation period closes, stakeholders await the official announcement. The final decision will balance economic stability for the automotive sector with the UK's commitment to achieving net zero emissions by 2050.