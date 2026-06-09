The UK Government has dismissed US criticism of plans to introduce a social media ban for under-16s in the UK. The consultation on online safety received around 120,000 responses, making it the second-largest government consultation in history. The US has warned that a ban could impose a 'disproportionate' burden on US tech firms. There is an expectation that Prime Minister Keir Starmer will announce a social media ban for under-16s in the coming days, amid pressure from Labour MPs and opposition parties for tough action.

Downing Street has dismissed US criticism of plans to introduce a social media ban for under-16s in the UK. The UK Government's consultation on online safety received around 120,000 responses, making it the second-largest government consultation in history.

The US has warned that a ban could impose a 'disproportionate' burden on US tech firms. There is an expectation that Prime Minister Keir Starmer will announce a social media ban for under-16s in the coming days, amid pressure from Labour MPs and opposition parties for tough action. Sir Keir's official spokesman said he would 'always act in the UK's national interest' and that protecting young people is no different.

The Government's consultation received responses from parents, with 90 per cent of parents who responded saying they would back a ban. Ministers appear to be leaning towards a ban, with options such as curfews or limits on addictive features also on the table. The US has said it prefers 'narrowly targeted requirements' for adult content 'rather than broad social media bans'.

The country has expressed concerns that technology is not good enough to determine whether someone is under 16, and that the move could 'impose disproportionate compliance burdens on American companies'. Tory leader Kemi Badenoch has reiterated her support for a comprehensive social media ban for under-16s, saying that social media is for adults and not for children.

Liberal Democrat MP Munira Wilson has said that if Donald Trump policed his own social media half as much as he meddles in British democracy, the internet would be a much safer place. She has called on Starmer to guarantee that he will not be bullied into watering down protections for children online.

The US has also expressed concerns about the effectiveness of a ban, saying that it is not clear whether technology is good enough to determine whether someone is under 16. The country has suggested that it would be better to focus on 'narrowly targeted requirements' for adult content rather than broad social media bans. Downing Street has said that the Prime Minister will 'always act in the UK's national interest' and that protecting young people is no different.

The consultation on online safety has been one of the largest government consultations in history, with around 120,000 responses. The US has warned that a ban could impose a 'disproportionate' burden on US tech firms, and has suggested that the country prefers 'narrowly targeted requirements' for adult content 'rather than broad social media bans'.

The country has expressed concerns that technology is not good enough to determine whether someone is under 16, and that the move could 'impose disproportionate compliance burdens on American companies'. Sir Keir told his Cabinet on Tuesday morning that the response 'showed the strength of feeling about the issue' and said there was 'no question' the Government would act.

Ms Kendall has said an Australian-style ban on under-16s using social media is 'on the table', along with other options such as curfews or limits on addictive features. Ministers appear to be leaning towards a ban, with 90 per cent of parents who responded to the consultation saying they would back one. In its own response to the consultation, the US embassy in London said the country preferred 'narrowly targeted requirements' for adult content 'rather than broad social media bans'.

While the US said it did not 'categorically oppose age assurance measures', it said: 'Most content should remain accessible by default, including political speech.

'We believe an open internet is essential to the preservation of free speech and most content should be accessible by default unless the provider knows or has reason to know the user is a child. ' It added that it was concerned that technology was not good enough to determine whether someone was under 16, and that the move could 'impose disproportionate compliance burdens on American companies'.

Tory leader Kemi Badenoch reiterated her support for a comprehensive social media ban for under-16s, telling BBC Radio 4's Today programme: 'Social media is for adults, it's not for children. These platforms are designed to be addictive.

' Asked about Sir Keir's announcement on Monday that tech firms have been given a three-month ultimatum to make it impossible for children to take, share or view nude images on their smartphones, Mrs Badenoch added: 'I think it would be easier just to keep children off social media. 'I think we do need to protect them. There are children who have ended up committing suicide because the sharing of nude images escalated out of control.

'But I don't know if it's technically possible. I think it's a much more complicated thing than just getting the children off social media.

' She continued: 'I think the intention is the right one, we've got to stop children sharing nude images. 'I think the way they're going about it is not the right way. The fastest, the easiest way is to get children off social media.

' Liberal Democrat MP Munira Wilson, the party's education spokesperson, said: 'If Donald Trump policed his own social media half as much as he meddles in British democracy, the internet would be a much safer place. 'Starmer must guarantee that he will not be bullied into watering down protections for children online.





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Social Media Ban Under-16S UK Government US Criticism Online Safety Consultation Technology Children Protection Free Speech Internet

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Parents Warned Against Buying Smartphones for Under-16s Under New PlansA consultation on screen use by under-16s will consider whether parents should be given advice on the appropriate age for children to be allowed to use a phone. The review will produce guidelines on 'healthy screen use' for children aged five to 16.

Read more »

The Latest: Trump dismisses idea that Iran betrays his ‘no new wars’ campaign messagePresident Donald Trump is dismissing the idea that launching the war with Iran this year betrayed his refrain of “No new wars” that he made repeatedly as he

Read more »

UK Considers Guidelines to Discourage Smartphone Purchases for Children Under 11The UK government announces a consultation on screen use for under-16s, considering advice to parents against buying smartphones before secondary school.

Read more »

The Latest: Trump dismisses idea that Iran betrays his ‘no new wars’ campaign messagePresident Donald Trump is dismissing the idea that launching the war with Iran this year betrayed his refrain of “No new wars” that he made repeatedly as he campaigned again for the White House.

Read more »