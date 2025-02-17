UK Government Demands Apple Create iPhone Backdoor, Sparking US Outrage

The UK government is reportedly demanding that Apple create a backdoor in its iPhone software to grant authorities unrestricted access to encrypted data. This demand has sparked outrage among US lawmakers who argue that it could jeopardize the privacy and security of Americans.

Both Republican and Democrat committee members have expressed concern that the UK's request could allow malicious actors to exploit the backdoor, or enable the UK government to access previously encrypted data from any user, including those in the US. Bipartisan members of the congressional oversight have reportedly written to Tulsi Gabbard, the new National Intelligence Direction, urging her to demand the UK revoke its order. Ron Wyden, a Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee, and Andy Biggs, a Republican on the House Judiciary Committee, have highlighted the potential risks to American data privacy and security if Apple is forced to comply. They argue that such a backdoor would undermine the security of federal, state, and local agencies that rely on Apple products to protect sensitive information. The lawmakers have also characterized the UK's order as 'effectively a foreign cyberattack waged through political means'. While the UK government has not confirmed or denied the existence of the demand, it is allowed under British law to compel companies to provide 'technical cooperation', and those companies are prohibited from disclosing information they have been asked to provide. Apple, however, can appeal the order, and it is likely already working on doing so. Despite this, the company could theoretically be forced to comply while the appeal process is underway. In 2014, following a parliamentary debate that granted the UK this authority, Apple reportedly objected to the demand. The company has previously threatened to pull its services from countries that do not respect user privacy and security, and a similar outcome could occur here: Apple may remove Advanced Data Protection, the iPhone's iCloud encryption, in the UK. Director Gabbard has yet to publicly respond to the lawmakers' letter. If implemented, the UK's demand would set a precedent, as this has not been done before with major tech companies.





