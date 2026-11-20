Public sector borrowing reached £17bn in October, the third-highest on record, as rising debt interest and welfare costs offset significant tax revenue increases.

Public sector borrowing in the United Kingdom rose to £17billion last month, marking the third-highest October figure in recorded history. This surge occurred despite a £6.4billion increase in central revenues from taxes and national insurance. The government's ability to curb deficit expansion was severely constrained by the escalating cost of servicing the national debt.

Debt Interest Costs Drive Borrowing Surge

The primary driver of the increased borrowing was the cost of servicing the £3trillion debt mountain, which reached a new peak of £11.2billion. This figure represents an increase of £2.8billion compared to the same period a year ago. The interest payments alone nearly consumed the entirety of the additional tax revenue generated during the month, leaving little room for deficit reduction.

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Furthermore, spending on welfare and public services also rose significantly by £3.6billion. These combined factors resulted in overall public sector net borrowing being £800million higher than the same month in 2025. The final figure exceeded forecasts made by the Office for Budget Responsibility, although it was slightly lower than the £18billion pencilled in by most independent economists.

Official Responses and Fiscal Context

Grant Fitzner, the chief economist at the Office for National Statistics, noted that borrowing so far this financial year remained lower than in the same period last year. He highlighted that receipts were growing faster than spending overall. Specifically, income-related taxes saw particularly strong growth in receipts, providing some positive context to the monthly data.

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However, Fitzner pointed out that the monthly increase in borrowing was partly due to these higher debt interest costs. The data illustrates the complex interplay between revenue generation and the fixed costs of existing government liabilities. The statistical office emphasized the importance of looking at year-to-date figures rather than isolated monthly spikes to understand the broader fiscal trajectory.

Treasury Stance and Future Strategies

Chief Secretary to the Treasury Emma Reynolds defended the government's fiscal strategy, stating that fiscal discipline underpins every decision made by the administration. She argued that Britain is demonstrating stand-out resilience despite the global economic impact stemming from the conflict in Iran. Reynolds asserted that the government is building on this stability through careful management.

Reynolds highlighted that the UK has cut borrowing faster than any other G20 country during this year. Looking ahead, she announced plans to cut waste and bureaucracy by reprioritizing spending. The government intends to make public services more efficient through the integration of artificial intelligence technologies.

Year-to-Year Borrowing Reductions

While the October figure was historically high, the broader picture for the current financial year shows some contraction in deficit levels. Government borrowing stood at £111.3billion for the financial year so far. This total is £7.3billion, or 6.1 per cent, lower than the same period a year ago. The data suggests that while monthly volatility remains high due to interest costs, the longer-term trend shows some improvement in the government's borrowing position.

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The Office for Budget Responsibility had initially forecasted a lower figure for October, indicating that the actual economic pressures were more severe than expected by official forecasters. The divergence between the OBR forecast and the actual outcome highlights the difficulty in predicting the exact impact of rising interest rates on government finances. Markets will likely remain sensitive to these fluctuations as the debt interest burden continues to grow.

The tension between rising revenues and even higher debt servicing costs poses a significant challenge for economic policymakers. The government's reliance on efficiency gains from artificial intelligence to offset these costs represents a strategic pivot. If successful, these measures could help stabilize public finances in the coming years. However, the immediate data confirms that surging taxes were not enough to stop the spending splurge.

Investors and economists will be watching closely to see if the reprioritization of spending can yield the promised efficiencies. The current trajectory of debt interest payments suggests that without structural changes, borrowing levels may remain elevated. The UK's performance relative to other G20 nations remains a key metric for the Treasury's credibility. The coming months will be critical in determining whether the current fiscal stance can be sustained amidst rising global uncertainties.