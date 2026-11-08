UK Government to Ban Under-16s from eBay and Vinted Amid Grooming Fears

Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy plans to ban users under 16 from Vinted and eBay by 2027 to stop grooming, following charity warnings and Ofcom usage data.

The United Kingdom government is moving forward with a decisive regulatory plan to prohibit users under the age of 16 from accessing major online marketplaces including Vinted and eBay. This new safety crackdown directly addresses urgent concerns that children are being groomed by adults on these platforms in exchange for money and gifts. The initiative represents a significant expansion of digital safety laws previously focused solely on social media networks.

Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy is scheduled to publish a comprehensive list of all digital platforms subject to these restrictions before the end of 2027. The announcement follows severe warnings from leading children's charities that users on such sites are frequently threatened and coerced into harmful interactions. While a broader ban on under-16s using social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and X was previously unveiled, the specific impact on commercial marketplaces will be detailed in the spring.

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Government sources indicated to The Times that there is an increasing body of evidence showing under-16s are accessing these services at high rates. This access potentially exposes them to significant online risks that require immediate intervention. The government is adopting a comprehensive approach to protect children, suggesting that platforms with messaging functions allowing communication with strangers require highly effective age verification requirements.

Research conducted for the communications watchdog Ofcom reveals that 19 percent of children aged eight to 14 use eBay each month. Similarly, 15 percent of children in the same age bracket use Vinted monthly. These statistics highlight the widespread engagement of minors on these commercial sites and justify the need for stringent regulatory intervention to ensure their safety online.

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In written evidence submitted to parliament, the Children's Society explained how various websites are used to groom children. The charity noted that specific cohorts are targeted for the services they provide. For instance, migrant children are targeted on sites directed to those speaking foreign languages, while children in need of money are targeted on sites such as Vinted. This targeted exploitation is a primary driver for the upcoming legislative changes.

The under-16 ban for online marketplaces is likely to be implemented via secondary legislation rather than new primary acts of parliament. The government is expected to publish detailed regulations setting out how the ban will operate before the end of this year. These regulations will define the technical and procedural standards that platforms must meet to remain compliant with the new safety mandates.

After the publication of these regulations, Ofcom will consult on guidance for technology companies. The watchdog will then begin monitoring compliance when the restrictions take effect in 2027. Robust age checks are seen as crucial to enforcing these restrictions effectively across all affected digital marketplaces and ensuring that minors cannot bypass security measures.

Vinted is now the third largest fashion retailer in the UK with 17 million British users. It comes in behind only Primark and Next, outperforming major fashion brands such as Asos and H&M. Some users have reported making thousands of pounds on the digital marketplace by selling pre-loved clothes and sourcing items specifically to list on the app for a profit.

On eBay, users have reported generating similar revenue. The company reported 132 million annual active buyers worldwide in 2023. eBay stated in a comment that they are focused on providing a trusted and safe marketplace experience. They noted that while the details of the proposed legislation are not yet clear, they look forward to working constructively with the Government to understand the requirements.

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Vinted emphasized that millions of people use the platform to buy and sell second-hand items every day. Direct messaging is part of how the platform works, but they claim zero tolerance for harmful or explicit content. The company uses dedicated moderation teams and detection tools to spot and remove activity that breaks their rules. When inappropriate behavior is identified, action is taken up to permanent bans or reporting to authorities.

This marketplace ban forms part of a wider government crackdown on children's social media use. Ministers previously revealed that while under-16s will be barred from platforms entirely, 16 and 17-year-olds will face overnight restrictions. From midnight to 6 am every night, their access to social media will be switched off automatically.

Features designed to keep teens scrolling for longer will also be switched off by default for older teenagers. This includes videos that automatically play one after another and feeds that continually serve up personalized content. Technology Secretary Liz Kendall stated that consultation provided a clear message from parents and teenagers alike.

They agree that even as young people gain greater independence at 16, they should still be protected from the most addictive online features that harm wellbeing. These measures are described as crucial for helping young people get the sleep they need and focus on school and college. The government aims for young people to enjoy the benefits of technology while having the tools to make the online world a place where they can thrive.