UK Government Awards £647m Decade-Long Contract for Small-Boat Migrant Processing at Manston

A new £647 million contract has been awarded to two firms to run the Manston arrivals centre for up to a decade, highlighting the expected scale of the Channel migrant crisis and raising questions about the contractor's past record in youth detention facilities.

The Home Office has announced a major contract worth up to £647 million over ten years to manage the processing of migrants arriving in the UK via small boats .

The deal covers the operation of the Manston arrivals centre in Kent, a key facility for initial processing. Two firms, the US-owned Management and Training Corporation (MTC) and Crawley-based Definitive PSA Limited, have been awarded the contract. It begins with a six-year core term valued at £303.3 million, with four optional one-year extensions of £58.9 million each, bringing the potential total to £647 million including VAT.

This long-term financial commitment underscores the government's expectation that Channel crossings will remain a persistent issue. The contract explicitly states the providers will support the processing of individuals from the point of disembarkation through to dispersal, covering identity, security, and health checks within a 96-hour limit at Manston. Both companies already have involvement at the Manston Immigration Processing Centre. MTC, a prison operator, will take the lion's share of the contract.

This decision raises significant questions given MTC's controversial record. Its 2024 turnover was £28.4 million, a £5.2 million increase from the previous year.

However, its management of the Rainsbrook Secure Training Centre, a youth jail, drew severe criticism from Ofsted. Inspections during the COVID-19 pandemic found children as young as 15 were locked in their cells for over 23 hours a day without justification. Following documented incidents of physical assaults, children carrying weapons, and staff warnings that someone might die, all children were removed in July 2021. Some were then transferred to adult prisons.

Definitive PSA, the other contractor, reported a 2024 turnover of £18.3 million, up £1.2 million from 2023. The Home Office justified the substantial spend by framing it as a cost-saving measure. A spokesperson stated the new contract is expected to generate significant yearly savings for the taxpayer by streamlining the number of suppliers. This claim follows a broader government assertion that it has reduced asylum support costs by nearly a billion since the general election.

The ministry linked the contract to the wider 'tough action' of the Home Secretary to fix the 'broken immigration system,' which includes removing incentives, scaling up removals, and revoking the legal duty to provide asylum-seeker support. Officials highlighted the contract's flexible and scalable nature, with break clauses that allow the government to reduce support or terminate the agreement depending on small boat arrival numbers.

This structure appears designed to provide operational capacity while maintaining some financial control over an unpredictable migration flow





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Home Office chiefs chalk up £647m to process small-boats migrantsThe latest government contract to run a reception centre in Kent covers 10 years, with two firms to operate the arrivals facility in Manston for at least six years, with options to extend to 10. The contract is worth £539,116,089 plus VAT, making a total of £647million if the deal runs for 10 years.

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