UK Government Announces Third Military Pay Rise Amid Fiscal Black Hole and Morale Concerns

The UK government will announce another above-inflation pay rise for the military, backdated to April, as morale remains low. The increase, the third since Labour took power, comes despite a £28 billion fiscal black hole and delays in the defence investment plan, drawing criticism from opposition and former officials.

The UK government is preparing to announce another pay increase for military personnel, exceeding the rate of inflation, marking the third such rise since the Labour Party came to power in 2024.

The increase, expected to be revealed in the coming days, will ensure that all ranks are compensated in line with the living wage. While the exact figures have not been disclosed, the Ministry of Defence has confirmed that the pay adjustment will be backdated to April 1, the start of the Armed Forces pay year.

A spokesperson for the MoD stated that the Armed Forces' Pay Review Body (AFPRB) has submitted its report and recommendations, with details to be confirmed shortly. This announcement comes at a time of persistent concern over military morale. According to the latest Armed Forces Continuous Attitude Survey, only four in ten personnel report satisfaction with their service life overall.

Although this marks a three percent improvement from the previous year, it remains below the 50 percent satisfaction rate recorded in 2021 under the previous Conservative government. Satisfaction with pay specifically stands at 37 percent, significantly lower than the peak of 50 percent in 2010.

Additionally, satisfaction with maintenance and repair responses is at 39 percent-up from 19 percent in 2023 but still below the 46 percent peak achieved in 2014 during the coalition government. These figures underscore ongoing challenges in retaining and motivating service members. The pay increase is being rolled out despite the government's silence on a £28 billion fiscal shortfall. Prime Minister Keir Starmer and his ministers have been grappling with how to address this funding gap over the next four years.

The much-anticipated defence investment plan, which was expected to be published when Parliament returns from recess, has been delayed, with sources indicating it may not be ready in time for a NATO summit in July. This has heightened tensions, especially after US President Donald Trump criticized allies for not supporting his stance on Iran. The Treasury, led by Rachel Reeves, has been reluctant to commit additional funds to defence, even as threats to national security grow.

Pensions Minister Torsten Bell stated that the plan will be released when it is ready, emphasizing that work is ongoing and that the delay does not hinder the already planned increase in defence spending to 2.7 percent of GDP next year, rising to 3.5 percent by 2035. The opposition has seized on the delay.

Shadow Defence Minister David Reed accused Labour of having no plan to keep Britain safe, citing the £28 billion black hole and alleged prioritization of welfare over military strength. Former Labour Defence Secretary Lord George Robertson also criticized the government's complacency, warning that the Prime Minister is unwilling to make necessary investments.

The Conservatives plan to force a vote on an amendment to the Armed Forces Bill requiring the defence investment plan to be laid before Parliament within a month of Royal Assent. This vote is scheduled for June 2, marking one year since Labour published its Strategic Defence Review. The review aimed to end the hollowing out of the armed forces, but the accompanying investment plan-originally promised for autumn last year-has yet to materialize.

The pay rise, while welcome, is seen as a stopgap measure amid broader fiscal and strategic uncertainties





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Military Pay Defence Spending Morale Fiscal Black Hole UK Government

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

A-1 Pictures Announces Original Anime 'Grow Up Show' Set for 2026 PremiereA-1 Pictures, the renowned studio behind Solo Leveling, is preparing to launch an original anime titled Grow Up Show in July 2026. The story is set in 1950s Japan during the economic boom and follows the struggling Himawari Circus, led by ringmaster Maria, as they travel across the country. Their fortunes may change with the arrival of prodigy Mizuka Tsurumaki. The series will be directed by, a collaborative project between A1-Pictures and Psyde Kick Studio, which was established only last year. The two studios previously collaborated on an anime film released in Japanese theaters in January 2026. More details about streaming platforms and the exact release date will be announced closer to the premiere.

Read more »

Houston’s Historic Third Ward trail gets major makeover ahead of FIFA World Cup 2026A historic stretch of Houston’s Third Ward is getting a major facelift just in time for the global spotlight. Members of Leadership Houston have teamed up with community partners to transform a vital section of the Columbia Tap Trail.

Read more »

Gov. Newsom announces $80 million in security grants for nonprofits and faith-based organizationsThe funding comes following the deadly shooting at the Islamic Center of San Diego and will help hundreds of organizations pay for security upgrades.

Read more »

CNN Announces Extensive Independence Day 250th Anniversary Coverage Featuring Anderson Cooper and Andy CohenCNN will present a special two-day broadcast, Independence Eve Live with Anderson & Andy and The Fourth in America: Celebrating 250, to commemorate the United States' 250th birthday. The coverage includes live events from Times Square, Washington D.C., Boston, and multiple performance locations across the country, hosted by Anderson Cooper, Andy Cohen, Brianna Keilar, Laura Coates, Pamela Brown, Dana Bash, Boris Sanchez, Sara Sidner, Victor Blackwell, Elex Michaelson, and Cari Champion, with musical performances by major artists including Lainey Wilson, Chance the Rapper, Trombone Shorty, Charlie Puth, Josh Groban, Kane Brown, Rod Stewart, Lil Wayne, AJR, Kool & the Gang, and Chaka Khan.

Read more »