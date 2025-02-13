UK GDP Surges, But Underlying Economic Concerns Remain

Despite better-than-expected GDP figures in the fourth quarter, UK economist James Smith cautions that a surge in inventories masks a lackluster economic story. Consumer spending stagnated, business investment fell sharply, and net trade performed poorly, raising concerns about the UK's long-term economic health.

UK's economic performance in the fourth quarter of the year showed a slight improvement compared to initial forecasts, but this positive outlook is largely attributed to a significant surge in inventories. Economist James Smith, from ING, cautions that this increase in inventories is volatile and doesn't offer substantial insights into the fundamental health of the UK economy. Other key economic indicators painted a less optimistic picture.

Consumer spending remained stagnant, business investment experienced a sharp decline despite promising figures earlier in the year, and net trade performed poorly. These underwhelming results heighten pressure on the Treasury to identify cost-saving measures. The Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR), responsible for monitoring fiscal rules, had projected a 0.4% growth rate for the fourth quarter. This latest data suggests the OBR will likely revise downward its previously optimistic 2% growth forecast for 2025.Following the release of these figures, the EUR/GBP exchange rate experienced a 20-pip drop. However, as James Smith points out, a reassessment of the data could lead to a reversal of these gains. ING's FX analysts maintain a negative outlook on sterling for the second quarter and anticipate that EUR/GBP will find support within the 0.8300/8350 range this month





