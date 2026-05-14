UK GDP Growth Revised Up to 0.6% in Q1 2026

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) has revised the UK's real gross domestic product (GDP) growth for the October to December 2025 quarter to 0.2 per cent from the initial estimate of 0.1 per cent. The growth in the first quarter of 2026 is now estimated at 0.6 per cent, led by broad-based increases across the services sector.

UK real gross domestic product (GDP) is estimated to have increased by 0.6 per cent between January to March 2026, following revised growth of 0.2 per cent in October to December 2025, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said today.

The growth was driven by broad-based increases across the services sector, with wholesale, computer programming, and advertising performing particularly well. Production also grew slightly, while construction returned to growth, albeit partly reversing weakness at the end of last year





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UK GDP Growth Services Sector Broad-Based Increases Computer Programming Advertising Production Construction War In Iran Economic Plan Economic Stability Building An Economy Stronger More Resilient Prepared For The Future

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