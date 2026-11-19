Official ONS data reveals UK food inflation cooled to 0.9% in October, yet prices for fish, water, and pasta rose sharply, highlighting diverse pressures on household budgets ahead of the holidays.

Prices for fish, water, and pasta are rising at the fastest rates among UK supermarket staples, even as overall food inflation decelerated to a yearly low of 0.9 percent in the year to October. This latest data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) indicates a slowdown from the 1.3 percent growth recorded in September, offering a brief moment of relief for consumers preparing for the Christmas season. However, the easing headline figure masks significant volatility in specific grocery categories that remain under intense price pressure.

Specific Food Categories See Steepest Price Hikes

The ONS analysis reveals that prices increased in 30 out of the 49 monitored food categories, with fresh and chilled fish experiencing the most dramatic surge at 13.2 percent. Mineral or spring water followed closely with a 9.8 percent increase, reflecting broader supply chain dynamics and consumer demand shifts. Pasta and couscous also saw notable increases, rising by 7.5 percent, which places them among the fastest-growing item costs for British households.

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Other grocery items contributing to the upward trend include preserved fish, which rose by 5.2 percent, tea increasing by 4.7 percent, and fresh or chilled vegetables jumping by 4.4 percent. Breakfast cereals saw a 4.3 percent price hike, while frozen vegetables and crisps rose by 3.7 percent and 3.6 percent respectively. Lamb or goat meat and edible offal both experienced a 2.8 percent increase, further highlighting the breadth of price growth across protein sources and pantry staples.

Categories rising by more than 2 percent last month also encompassed soft drinks, preserved and fresh fruit, sauces, condiments, salt, spices, culinary herbs, and eggs. This widespread increase across multiple aisles contrasts with the general headline slowdown, suggesting that the benefits of easing inflation have not yet reached all sectors of the food retail market uniformly. The data underscores the persistent cost burdens facing shoppers stocking up for the holiday period.

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Manufacturers Balance Low Prices Against Supply Chain Pressures

While prices for fish and water rose, the Food and Drink Federation (FDF) highlighted that butter was the fastest falling item, dropping 9.4 percent, followed by chocolate at 3.9 percent. Cheese or curd prices decreased by 3.8 percent, jams, marmalades, and honey fell by 3.3 percent, and pizza or quiche prices declined by 2.4 percent. This divergence suggests a complex market where some dairy and processed goods are seeing price corrections while others remain volatile.

Dr Liliana Danila, chief economist at the FDF, described the low food inflation rate as good news for consumers, particularly during the most competitive period for the grocery market. She noted that manufacturers are focused on keeping prices low, but these figures conceal cost pressures that have surged through the supply chain throughout the year. This tension between consumer-facing price stability and underlying operational costs is a central theme in the current economic landscape.

Dr Danila warned that constraining price rises today comes at the expense of delaying crucial investment in new machinery, innovation, and job training opportunities for young people. She emphasized that these deferral decisions have longer-term implications for UK food resilience, suggesting that the suppressed inflation may eventually lead to a higher rate of food inflation as delayed investments catch up. The sector is currently absorbing costs that may reappear in future price adjustments.

Consumer Behavior and Broader Economic Indicators

Broader inflation metrics also shifted, with the Consumer Prices Index (CPI) increasing to 3.6 percent in October, up from 3.5 percent in September. This rise to the highest level in a year was driven by petrol and diesel costs and changes to tobacco duty, aligning with economist predictions. Simultaneously, data from Worldpanel by Numerator showed UK supermarket prices edging up by 2.6 percent in October, compared to 2.5 percent the previous month, covering the four-week period ending on November 1.

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The increase in supermarket prices coincided with a jump in sales of essentials, partly attributed to the launch of the Government's 'Be Ready' campaign. Prices were rising fastest in categories such as haircare, batteries, fresh fish, and skin cleansing products, while falling for butters, spreads, cheese, and chilled smoothies and juices. This mix of rising and falling prices reflects the uneven impact of global and domestic economic factors on different consumer goods.

Consumer reactions to supply uncertainties were vividly displayed in video footage from a Costco warehouse store in Reading. Shoppers were seen battling for bottled water just seconds after a pallet of Kirkland Signature Natural Spring Water 500ml packs, priced at £4.18, was wheeled into the shop. Customers desperately unloaded the water as soon as the staff member finished pulling away the wheels, illustrating the tangible effects of price hikes and stock anxiety on purchasing behavior.