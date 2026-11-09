UK Fog Travel Chaos: Yellow Warnings Disrupt Commuters and Flights

Severe fog triggers yellow weather warnings across Britain, causing flight cancellations, road closures, and rail disruptions as the Met Office predicts hazardous morning commutes.

Thick fog has descended across Britain, sparking fresh travel chaos for commuters as a yellow weather warning for fog remains in place until 11am. The warning stretches from York to Bath and covers most of the South East and eastern England, creating hazardous conditions for drivers and travelers alike.

A new warning was issued for this evening for London and the south east of England, with disruption expected to start at around 6pm and clear by 10am Tuesday. The Met Office warned of difficult travel conditions on Monday morning, stating that visibility could be down to 50m or less in some places, with delays to bus and train services possible.

Also read 30-Vehicle M20 Crash Injures 11 Amid Thick Fog and Smoke

Flight Cancellations and Airport Disruption

Heathrow Airport and London City Airport experienced significant disruptions due to the poor visibility this morning, with several flights cancelled. By 6.30am, seven flights from Heathrow and three from London City were called off, highlighting the immediate impact on air travel in the capital.

Heathrow has advised anyone driving to the airport to allow extra time for their journey because overnight fog has affected visibility on roads in the area. The airline advised passengers to check with their carrier before leaving home and to drive with care, emphasizing the unpredictability of morning commutes during this weather event.

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Weather Conditions and Meteorological Analysis

Niamh Murray, Met Office operational meteorologist, explained that current weather conditions are the perfect recipe for fog. She noted that autumn and winter bring much longer nights, which allows temperatures to fall away and creates a longer period of cooling, bringing them closer to the saturation point required for fog formation.

Murray added that light winds are another essential ingredient, stating that the combination of light winds, clear skies, and long nights allows fog to develop effectively. She warned that particularly if temperatures drop below zero, the fog can be quite stubborn to clear the next day, prolonging the disruption for motorists and commuters.

Road Safety Warnings and Driving Advice

The AA urged drivers to take extra care during the yellow warning, advising motorists to reduce their speed, increase the distance between themselves and other cars, and ensure their lights are switched on. The motoring association emphasized that automatic headlights should not be relied upon as they often cannot detect fog, recommending dipped headlights instead.

AA president Edmund King stated that fog can transform a familiar road in a matter of minutes, so drivers need to be prepared to adapt their speed and leave more room between themselves and the vehicle ahead. He identified one of the biggest mistakes as simply following the rear lights of the car in front, which can give a false sense of security and lead to unsafe following distances.

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Recent Accidents and Rail Network Issues

The dangerous conditions have already resulted in serious incidents, including a fatal crash involving two BMWs and a Kia Ceed on the A605 between Warmington and Elton at around 1.30am. This collision, which claimed the life of one woman and injured four others, underscores the lethal potential of reduced visibility on rural roads.

Additionally, a multi-vehicle pileup on the M20 in Kent on Saturday closed a stretch of the motorway and injured two people seriously. Meanwhile, travel chaos hit the capital's train network as an escalator fault at Canary Wharf station shut the hub during rush hour, and a trackside fire at Hanger Lane temporarily closed part of the Central line.