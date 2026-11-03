UK Fireworks Noise Limits Sparks Industry Ban Warning

British Fireworks Association warns that reducing noise limits to 90 decibels effectively bans sales, while the government considers stricter rules to protect veterans and animals.

The British Fireworks Association has issued a stark warning to government ministers that proposed regulations to significantly lower the permissible noise levels of consumer fireworks could result in an effective ban on the sale of rocket-type pyrotechnics. This urgent appeal comes as the Department for Business, Innovation, Science and Trade concludes a public consultation on a proposal to reduce the perceived noise of fireworks sold in shops by approximately 50 percent.

Proposed Decibel Cuts and Industry Reaction

Steve Raper, the chairman of the British Fireworks Association, testified before a committee of MPs on Tuesday that dropping the legal limit to 90 A-weighted decibels would amount to a prohibition on the sale of fireworks in all but name. The government is currently considering whether to reduce the current maximum permitted noise level of 120 dBAimp to either 110 dBAimp or the more stringent 90 dBAimp demanded by animal welfare groups. While Raper acknowledged that the 110 dBAimp proposal would not destroy the industry, he noted it would likely force around 30 percent of currently available firework varieties to be withdrawn from retail shelves immediately.

Also read What's the difference between AirPods' Noise Cancellation and Adaptive Audio modes?

Market Impact and Black Market Risks

Raper argued that reducing the legal limit to 90 decibels would eliminate 90 percent of all fireworks ever imported into the UK, leaving only sparklers and Roman candles in the legal market. He cautioned that this drastic reduction would open up a can of worms by driving consumers toward unregulated rockets and potentially unsafe products on the black market. With approximately 20 million people in the UK enjoying fireworks, even a small shift toward illegal purchases would create a significant control gap, leaving authorities with no oversight of pyrotechnic usage.

Stakeholder Pressures and Welfare Concerns

MPs on the Business, Innovation, Science and Trade Committee expressed serious concerns about the rise in anti-social fireworks use throughout the year. David Bowles of the RSPCA supported the move to reduce noise levels to 90 dBAimp, asserting that quiet fireworks other than sparklers are technically feasible. He called for the wider introduction of firework control zones, similar to those enforced in Scotland, to protect animal shelters and zoos. Additionally, Alan Friggieri from Combat Stress highlighted the severe psychological impact on military veterans, describing cases of extreme distress and isolation triggered by loud rockets during October and November.

Advertisement

Regulatory Framework and Government Stance

Currently, Category F1, F2, and F3 fireworks are available to the public, while Category F4 remains restricted to professional use only. Sales are permitted from non-specialist stores like supermarkets during specific periods such as Guy Fawkes Night, New Year's Eve, Chinese New Year, and Diwali, with licenses required for sales at other times. Business minister Kate Dearden told MPs that she regularly hears from constituents about the nuisance caused by fireworks, expressing gladness that the consultation has been launched to address these competing interests.

Raper suggested that stronger enforcement of existing legislation would be a more effective strategy for reducing social harms than implementing tougher laws that restrict product availability. He emphasized that certain fireworks require two explosive charges to achieve the desired aerial effect, making lower decibel limits impractical for traditional displays. The government must now weigh the industry's economic concerns against the urgent welfare needs of pets, veterans, and communities before finalizing the new noise regulations.