Senior City executives tell the Labour government that Chancellor John Healey's bank tax surcharge is damaging economic growth, dismissing claims that Brexit remains the primary economic obstacle for UK financial services.

Senior executives from Britain's financial services sector have delivered a sharp rebuke to the Labour government, asserting that recent tax increases are the primary force crushing economic growth rather than the lingering effects of Brexit. During a high-profile address in the Square Mile on Wednesday night, industry leaders argued that the current fiscal environment, driven by Chancellor John Healey's budget decisions, poses a more immediate threat to the UK's competitiveness than the nation's departure from the European Union.

City Executives Dismiss Brexit Blame

David Postings, the chief executive of trade body UK Finance, explicitly stated that the tax hike serves as a major disincentive to investment and is actively inhibiting economic expansion. While Remainers continue to argue that strengthening ties with the continent will provide a necessary economic boost, Postings and other senior figures played down the impact of leaving the bloc. They noted that previous warnings regarding a mass exodus of firms from the City following the Brexit vote proved to be exaggerated and are no longer the defining challenge for the sector.

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Speaking at UK Finance's annual dinner, chairman Bob Wigley strongly rejected the narrative that the UK financial sector is in decline due to its separation from the EU. Wigley declared that claims of a Brexit disaster were rubbish, emphasizing that the UK retains all essential ingredients for success, including industrial strength, government ambition, technological capability, and world-leading expertise. This sentiment was echoed by the presence of Labour's City minister, Lucy Rigby, at the event, signaling a direct channel for these industry concerns to reach the government.

Details of the Bank Tax Surcharge

The industry's complaints stem from a decision made three weeks prior, when Chancellor John Healey imposed a temporary increase in the tax surcharge on banks, raising it from three per cent to six per cent. This levy is applied on top of the standard corporation tax rate and is scheduled to take effect from January for a period of 15 months. Although the final increase was lower than the eight per cent figure that some market participants had feared, it still represents a significant fiscal burden for major financial institutions operating in the UK.

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Healey's decision followed intense lobbying from the banking sector, which warned that the tax hike would constrain their ability to lend to households and businesses. Critics argued that the additional costs would make Britain increasingly uncompetitive compared to rival financial centers such as New York and Frankfurt, where bank taxes are notably lower. Despite these objections, the policy was supported by Labour's union backers, who contended that banks, benefiting from swelling profits driven by higher mortgage rates, could afford to contribute more to fund cost-of-living assistance for struggling households.

Growing Tax Competitiveness Gap

David Postings highlighted the effective tax rate facing UK banks, stating that when combining the corporation tax, the new surcharge, employer taxes, and VAT, the total burden reaches nearly 50 per cent. This figure stands in stark contrast to the United States, where the comparable rate is less than 30 per cent, and Germany, which has reduced its corporation taxes to bring its comparable rate down to 34 per cent. Postings described the current environment as overly risk-averse and internationally uncompetitive, attributing this directly to the tax rise and the UK's existing red tape burden.

Postings cautioned that the tax rise has limited fiscal benefit while significantly deterring investment, urging the Chancellor to adhere to his promise to remove the increase by March 2028. He acknowledged the difficult position Healey faced, pressured by the TUC and the left of the party to implement higher taxes, but maintained that any tax increase in an already strained economic climate is detrimental. The industry remains vigilant, watching closely to ensure that the government does not extend the surcharge beyond the stated timeline, as further delays could deepen the UK's competitive disadvantage in the global financial market.