UK Finance bosses Bob Wigley and David Postings deliver a fierce critique of Prime Minister Andy Burnham's economic stance, defending the City's post-Brexit growth.

Prime Minister Andy Burnham faced an unprecedented and scathing rebuttal from the leadership of UK Finance regarding his recent economic rhetoric. The confrontation occurred during a week where the Prime Minister sought to define his economic legacy through a strong anti-Brexit narrative, only to be met with a fierce defense of the financial sector's performance by the very institutions he sought to influence.

Wigley and Postings Reject Burnham's Economic Narrative

The leaders of UK Finance, Europe's most influential financial services trade association, launched a severe attack on the current Government during events in London this week. Bob Wigley, the veteran banker serving as chairman of UK Finance, explicitly dismissed claims that Brexit had damaged the City of London as "rubbish". He rejected the notion that the sector had declined since the UK's departure from the European Union, directly contradicting the Prime Minister's stance.

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David Postings, the chief executive of UK Finance, delivered an equally uncompromising critique of the Labour Government's fiscal policies. Postings argued that the tax increases totaling £75billion were the primary factor crushing investment in Britain. He specifically cited Chancellor John Healey's recent Budget, labeling it a tax raid on banks that would stifle economic growth.

A Departure from Traditional Industry Neutrality

This aggressive public stance marked a significant departure from the usual behavior of UK Finance, which typically operates under the radar and avoids direct political confrontations. The organization's leadership is accustomed to discreet lobbying of the Bank of England, the Treasury, and the Financial Conduct Authority regarding technical matters.

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Historically, Wigley and Postings have focused on the finer details of financial regulation, such as capital safety nets for banks, mortgage lending rules, and foreign exchange market complexities. This newspaper has previously criticized the group for being too modest in its response to attacks on the booming financial sector, urging them to highlight their successes more publicly.

City Defends Record Against Government Criticism

The financial sector argues that its success has been largely overlooked by the wider public and political elite. The Corporation of London and TheCityUK, which represents an industry contributing more than 11 per cent of the UK's total economic output, have historically lacked a vigorous defense comparable to the current one. The sector employs one in 13 workers across the country and stands as the largest taxpayer in the nation.

Despite the political rhetoric, the data presented by industry leaders tells a different story of robust growth. Financial and professional services generate £323billion of economic output each year. This figure underscores the sector's vital role in the national economy, contrasting sharply with the pessimistic views expressed by Prime Minister Burnham.

Post-Brexit Growth and Employment Statistics

Industry data indicates that the export of financial services to the world has rocketed 30 per cent in real terms to £186billion since the UK officially left the EU in 2021. This boom has been accompanied by significant job creation, with an additional 134,000 posts added to the workforce. The total employment in the sector now stands at 676,000 workers.

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While the Governor of the Bank of England, Andrew Bailey, has privately expressed faith in London's ability to leverage advances in financial technology, he has been constrained from making public political-economic counterarguments. The independence granted to the Bank in 1997 to set interest rates has limited its ability to challenge Government cheerleading from Whitehall, leaving UK Finance to fill the vacuum with its latest forceful statement.