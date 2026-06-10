UK Fertility Rates Slip Further: Generation Z Projected to Fall Well Below Replacement Level

New ONS data shows fertility falling across generations, with women born in 1979 averaging 1.95 children and Generation Z expected to average just 1.48, well under the 2.1 replacement threshold, while parenthood ages continue to rise.

A stark picture of a looming baby crunch has emerged from the latest data released by the Office for National Statistics (ONS). The figures reveal a continuing decline in fertility across successive generations in England and Wales.

Women born in 1979 completed their families with an average of 1.95 children, a noticeable drop from the 2.12 reported for their grandmothers and the 2.05 recorded for their baby‑boomer mothers. Although the overall average rose slightly after hitting a low of 1.89 for women born in 1972 and 1973 - the early years of Generation X - the long‑term outlook is grim.

The ONS projects that the 2008‑born Generation Z will average just 1.48 children per woman, and the cohort born in 2024 could fall even further to 1.43. Both numbers sit well below the replacement level of 2.1 children per woman, a threshold required to keep the population stable without relying on immigration. The analysis also highlights a clear postponement of parenthood.

The 1979 cohort did not reach the milestone of one child per woman until the age of 31, compared with 27 for their mothers and 28 for their grandmothers. For Generation Z, the ONS estimates that the average woman will not have her first child until around age 35. The shift is not limited to women; for the first time the ONS released male fertility data.

Men born in 1979 reached the average of one child only at age 33, and men born in 1959 completed families with an average of two children in 2024, slightly higher than the 1.98 recorded for women of the same age. The proportion of women who remain child‑free has shown only modest variation across cohorts.

Fifteen point seven percent of women born in 1979 have no children, a figure marginally higher than the 14.8 percent observed for their mothers, but lower than the 16.8 percent recorded for their grandmothers. Nevertheless, there is a clear move toward smaller families: the share of women with a single child rose from 12.4 percent among those born in 1953 to 18.5 percent for the 1979 cohort.

The ONS cautioned that its projections for future generations depend on demographic assumptions and carry a degree of uncertainty, but the trend points toward a sustained decline in birth rates that could have profound social and economic implications for the United Kingdom





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Fertility Decline Generation Z Replacement Level Delayed Parenthood UK Demographics

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