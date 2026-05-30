UK father furious as suicide kit seller avoids extradition, says no justice for son

David Parfett criticizes UK authorities for not extraditing Kenneth Law, who sold poison online leading to 112 deaths, and calls for internet regulation changes.

The father of a British student who took his own life after purchasing a suicide kit from a man known as the 'poison killer' has expressed his fury that justice will not be served in the UK.

Thomas Parfett, 22, died in Sunbury-on-Thames, Surrey, in 2021 after consuming poison bought online from Kenneth Law, who recently pleaded guilty to aiding suicide charges in Canada. Law, 60, appeared in court in Ontario after selling 1,200 packages containing lethal substances to individuals across 40 countries, including the UK. He entered guilty pleas to 14 counts, all relating to Canadian victims.

An investigation by the National Crime Agency (NCA) into Canada-based websites selling suicide substances found that 286 people in the UK received packages, leading to 112 deaths. Despite Law being prosecuted in Canada, the NCA and Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) have informed bereaved families that they will not seek to extradite Law to the UK after Canadian legal proceedings conclude, citing the potential for Law to challenge extradition after being convicted of similar offences.

In a letter sent on Thursday, the NCA and CPS stated that Law would be sentenced for the full extent of his offending within a single sentencing process in Canada. They emphasized that this decision was reached only after detailed consideration of all available options. Thomas's father, David Parfett, 58, has spoken of his anger, saying the ruling was done to him, not with him, and in no way brings justice to his son.

He said: I am angry but not surprised. For months, we have been told that the system is working and that existing measures are enough. They are not. He has never been charged with a crime against Tom.

Yet this is the man that made 50 pounds from selling my son a substance to kill himself, probably having persuaded him to do so, and yet he will never face charges. It does not send the right message to other people doing the same thing, typically using internet sites.

Parfett, a data architect from Twickenham, London, said Laws actions have caused horrendous damage to his family, and added that his son would very likely still be here if not for Law trying to make money. He also expressed concerns that Laws sentencing will not be long enough after Canadian authorities dropped more serious murder charges. The maximum sentence for aiding suicide in Canada is 14 years, the same as for encouraging suicide in the UK.

It is understood that the sentence is likely to be more than 14 years due to the number of victims and the nature of the offences. Parfett said: I hope he is remorseful of the fact that he has exchanged lives for money. But I have not yet seen that remorse, and to me he would still remain a danger after the sentencing. I hope that he has had the chance to understand the damage he has caused.

I would like to be in a position to be able to forgive him. I am not today, but I would like to be in a position to forgive him. I certainly could not do that today because, again, I am not convinced he understands. But I would like to think that he thinks about Tom sometimes.

Parfett called for tougher internet regulations and changes to make accessing poison online more difficult. He said Thomas, a philosophy student at the University of St Andrews, was able to access an online suicide forum before he died, where he was encouraged to end his life by other users. He added that because of nefarious websites run from the UK, individuals like Law can sell harmful products.

Parfett said: There are others who should be prosecuted and nobody is taking the action. We actually need to look at this seriously. We need to make sure that we change our processes.

For instance, when you investigate a suicide of a young man like Tom, it should be a matter of course to capture the digital footprint. Parfett has since joined families of other victims to demand a public inquiry to establish lessons from deaths like his sons. He said: We accept things on the internet that are not acceptable on the high street. Where else would you be able to provide somebody with detailed instructions on how to kill themselves





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