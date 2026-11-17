Hannah Cooper campaigns for mandatory travel insurance after her mother-in-law Amanda Cannon dies in Antalya, leaving a £60,000 medical bill for the family.

A British family is confronting a staggering financial burden of nearly £69,000 following the death of Amanda Cannon, a 58-year-old grandmother, during a vacation in Turkey. The debt stems from extensive medical treatment and repatriation costs incurred after Ms. Cannon died without holding travel insurance.

Ms. Cannon passed away on November 5, 2024, in the Turkish resort city of Antalya. She had been traveling with her daughter, Marisa White, when she suffered a sudden cardiac arrest and seizure. The family immediately secured her admission to a private hospital, where she was placed on life support to stabilize her critical condition.

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The daily cost of her intensive medical care reached €3,500, which equates to approximately £3,000 per day. As the treatment continued in a desperate effort to save her life, the accrued fees escalated rapidly. By the time Ms. Cannon died, the total outstanding hospital bill had soared to an estimated €81,000, or roughly £69,000.

Hannah Cooper, a 33-year-old resident of Shoreham-by-Sea in West Sussex, has become the public voice of a new initiative urging the British government to make travel insurance compulsory. She argues that the current lack of mandatory coverage exposes families to catastrophic financial risks similar to those found in her own ordeal.

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Cooper started a petition aimed at policymakers to implement similar rules to those found in countries like Turkey, where travel insurance is a legal requirement for entry. She emphasizes that while insurance premiums can be high, they are essential for preventing immense financial and emotional strain on loved ones during unexpected emergencies.

"I always travel with insurance, and I know it is not Amanda's fault," Cooper stated. "But the amount of stress that this has put on everyone else, just don't do it to your family and friends." She highlighted that in Turkey, travelers are not allowed to visit without coverage and believes the UK must adopt the same standard.

The personal impact on the family has been severe. Cooper described Ms. Cannon as a second mother who provided seventeen years of unwavering support. Upon learning of the death, Cooper suffered a panic attack and hyperventilation at the hospital, expressing deep frustration with the British consulate for failing to inform her immediately.

Following the death, the family obtained Ms. Cannon's medical records and death certificate. These documents have raised further questions about the quality of care provided. Consequently, the family is now seeking legal advice to understand exactly what occurred and to determine responsibility for the outstanding medical bills.

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Bringing Amanda Cannon's body back to the UK presents another significant financial hurdle. Estimates for repatriation costs are upwards of £2,700. To manage these expenses, the family established a GoFundMe campaign to raise necessary funds. Cooper noted that if the family can secure money for repatriation, the body can be returned home while the separate issue of the hospital debt is resolved.

Cooper thanked the public for their donations and shared memories of Ms. Cannon as a wonderful nanny and supporter. Her primary goal remains raising awareness about the dangers of traveling without coverage. She hopes that by sharing this heartbreaking story, other holidaymakers will reconsider their decisions and prioritize insurance to protect their families from similar unforeseen tragedies.