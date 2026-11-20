A daughter details the harrowing six-month journey of caring for her 93-year-old mother, Min, who was diagnosed with dementia. The story highlights the challenges of sundowning and the impact on family health.

A profound shift in family dynamics occurred in May this year for Nicola, a resident of Bromley in south-east London, when she noticed her mother, Min, was acting strangely during a weekly lunch at their favorite Italian restaurant. The conversational rapport that had defined their close relationship for decades suddenly vanished, leaving Nicola delivering one-sided remarks without any reciprocal engagement. This alarming behavioral change served as the initial indicator that a serious neurological condition was beginning to affect Min, who was then 93 years old.

The Devastating Onset of Dementia

The diagnosis provided by a general practitioner confirmed that the confusion was not the result of a temporary infection like a urinary tract infection, but rather the onset of dementia. Nicola described the realization as a mortal blow, noting that the condition acts like cement filling a skull and gradually eradicating normal brain functions. This period has been described as horrific, lasting for six months since the initial symptoms appeared, prompting Nicola to publicly support the Dementia Carers Together campaign.

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The campaign is a collaborative effort involving the Daily Mail, the Alzheimer's Society, and the Mail Force Charity, aimed at raising awareness about the intense difficulties faced by caregivers. Nicola admitted that before her mother's diagnosis, she was largely ignorant of the severity of the condition, assuming it involved only vague forgetfulness. She now understands that the reality is far more complex and devastating, requiring constant vigilance and emotional resilience from family members.

Min's History and Family Background

Min, whose real name is Margaret, was known for her elegance, intelligence, and independence well into her eighties. Born when her parents, Nicola's mother was 30 and her father Alan was 34, she grew up in Kent. Alan worked as an electrical engineer for the BBC, while Min held a career as a numbers woman, working for both the Ministry of Defence and the Bank of England. Despite her professional focus on data, she was also a talented seamstress who crafted her own clothes, earning praise from neighbors for her impeccable appearance even while gardening.

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After retiring at the age of 57, Min remained active and sociable for another 30 years, enjoying activities such as croquet, golf, swimming, and yoga. Her health was generally robust until late 2018, when she lost her husband Alan to kidney disease and lung cancer. Following this tragedy, Min, then 86, began to experience mobility issues, which prompted a family decision to sell their separate homes in Kent and Bromley to purchase a larger property for shared living.

The Rise of Sundowning and Agitation

For seven years, the shared living arrangement worked well, allowing Nicola, who works from home as a writer and sub-editor, to provide daily support. However, after the May incident at the restaurant, Min's condition deteriorated rapidly. She began exhibiting signs of sundowning, a phenomenon where sufferers experience intense confusion and disorientation in the late afternoon and early evening. This is often triggered by tiredness or the wearing off of medication.

During these episodes, Min would become agitated and restive, wandering from her sitting room to the kitchen every 15 minutes. She would rattle her walking frame to signal her distress, demanding Nicola's immediate attention. This constant cycle of agitation placed a significant strain on Nicola, who had to manage these disruptions while also trying to maintain her own work and health. The unpredictability of these episodes marked a sharp departure from the stable and loving environment they had previously established.

Impact on Caregiver Health and Future Plans

The relentless nature of caring for someone with advanced dementia has begun to take a toll on Nicola's own well-being. The constant monitoring required to ensure Min's safety and manage her confusion has led to exhaustion and stress. Recognizing that the current care situation is no longer sustainable for her health, Nicola has started considering more permanent solutions for her mother's care.

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The decision to potentially move Min into a professional care home is driven by the need to ensure she receives specialized support while also protecting Nicola's mental and physical health. This transition represents a difficult but necessary step in managing the progressive nature of the disease. As Min continues to decline, the focus shifts to finding a care environment that can provide the structured support and safety that a home setting can no longer guarantee, highlighting the broader challenges faced by families dealing with severe dementia cases.