UK Faces Severe Cold Snap as Temperatures Plunge to -7C

The Met Office confirms a colder phase as temperatures drop to -6.6C. First yellow cold health alerts issued by UKHSA for vulnerable populations ahead of widespread frost and rain.

Temperatures across the United Kingdom have plummeted toward -7C, marking the coldest overnight low of the year as the nation enters a significant winter weather shift. The Met Office officially announced that the country has moved into a colder phase, with forecasters warning of a very cold night on Friday followed by heavy frost across England and Wales on Saturday morning. This sudden drop in heat has prompted immediate health warnings and disrupted daily routines for millions of residents who are braving the freezing conditions.

Record Low Temperatures Hit Specific Regions

The Met Office recorded the lowest temperature of the season at -6.6C in Sennybridge, Wales, during the early hours of Friday. Other locations experienced similarly bone-chilling lows, with the village of Shap near Penrith in Cumbria and Eskdalemuir in Dumfries and Galloway both dropping to -6.5C. These specific measurements highlight the severity of the cold snap, which has created hazardous conditions for travelers and outdoor workers alike.

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Met Office chief forecaster Chris Bulmer stated that daytime temperatures for most locations are likely to remain in single figures, indicating a sustained period of cold rather than a fleeting chill. He noted that overnight temperatures on Friday night will dip again to minus four or even minus 6C in some locations. This persistent cold is expected to cause another significant ground frost for many locations, affecting morning commutes and agricultural operations across the country.

Weather Patterns Shift to Rain and Snow

While Friday brought the first widespread frost of autumn, the weather system is expected to change rapidly over the weekend. Unsettled weather and a brisk breeze will roll in on Saturday, bringing heavy rain and showers sweeping in from the west for much of the UK. Temperatures are forecast to vary significantly by region, ranging from 5C in Norwich and Manchester to a milder 11C in Plymouth due to the coastal influence.

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Met Office deputy chief forecaster Steven Keates described the outlook as changeable, with spells of rain, sleet, and some hill snow characterizing the coming days. Low pressure will bring rain or showers to many areas on Sunday, with precipitation being most persistent across northern Scotland. An increasing chance of snow is developing later in the day, mainly falling over high ground where accumulations are likely, though some snow could fall to lower levels too.

Health Alerts Issued for Vulnerable Groups

The UK Health Security Agency has issued the first yellow cold health alerts of the season, targeting the West Midlands and the North West. These warnings came into effect at 9am on Thursday and remain in place until noon on Saturday, signaling a period of elevated risk for public health services. The alerts indicate that the weather is likely to have minor impacts on health and social care services, including an increased use of healthcare resources.

Dr Anya Gopfert, consultant in public health at the UK Health Security Agency, emphasized that this is the first cold-health alert of the winter but warned that more are expected as the season progresses. She highlighted that cold weather can have a serious impact on the health of people aged 65 and over and those with pre-existing health conditions. Gopfert advised that heating homes and dressing warmly are vital measures to stay safe, urging the public to check in on friends, family, and neighbors who are most vulnerable to the cold.

Public Response and Weekend Outlook

Residents across the UK have already begun adapting to the harsh conditions, with reports of deer leaping across frosty grass in Richmond Park and cyclists wrapping up in thermals to commute through frozen parks. In London, mist has rested over rivers and windscreens in residential streets like those in Wimbledon, covered in a thick layer of frost. Meanwhile, in Dorset, people arrived at Avon Beach ahead of chilly sea dips, demonstrating the varied ways the public is engaging with the seasonal change.

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As the weekend progresses, the cold weather is expected to give way to milder conditions, with temperatures staying above freezing on Sunday morning. Sunshine is forecast in the east in the morning and across the far north and west later in the day, providing a brief reprieve from the biting chill. However, conditions will otherwise remain cloudy and breezy with outbreaks of rain, and ice may become a hazard on untreated roads. The combination of potential hill snow and wet conditions in Scotland will require continued vigilance from drivers and outdoor enthusiasts in the days ahead.