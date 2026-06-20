UK Faces Record‑Breaking June Heatwave with 34C Forecast and Amber Warnings

The Met Office has issued an amber extreme heat warning for southern England and Wales as temperatures are set to hit 34C, potentially breaking the all‑time June record. The heat dome over Europe brings tropical nights and heightened health and water safety risks. Authorities urge the public to avoid sun exposure, stay hydrated, and watch for vulnerable individuals.

Britain is bracing for its hottest June day in recorded history as the Met Office issues an official heatwave forecast. Temperatures are projected to reach 34 degrees Celsius over the coming week, a figure that would set a new national record for the month.

An amber extreme heat warning has been activated for large swathes of southern and eastern England and Wales, flagging significant health risks, particularly for vulnerable individuals, and anticipating a surge in water safety incidents. This amber warning, distinct from the UK Health Security Agency's heat health alerts, spans a critical 47‑hour period from 1am on Monday until the close of Tuesday.

The meteorological driver is a persistent area of high pressure over mainland Europe, creating a 'heat dome' that traps warm air over southern England. There is a 40 percent chance that the all‑time June high of 35.6C, dating back to 1957 and 1976, could be surpassed. The public has been urged to remain indoors during the peak sun hours of 11am to 3pm, stay hydrated, use sunscreen, and wear protective hats.

After a cooler Saturday with a high near 28C, temperatures are expected to climb again from Sunday, hitting 32C in the south and southeast before pushing towards or beyond 34C on Monday and Tuesday. Urban areas may see overnight lows that refuse to dip below 20C, creating 'tropical nights' that extend human discomfort. Concurrent amber heat health alerts from the UKHSA cover the east, southeast, and south‑west of England plus London through Tuesday evening.

Met Office deputy chief forecaster Greg Wolverson emphasized that the combination of daytime highs and warm nights will lead to widespread impacts. Although isolated thundery downpours are possible early in the week, the hot conditions could persist into midweek. The warnings arrive amid heightened alarm over water‑related fatalities; at least 17 people died in open water during May's record heatwave. The Royal National Lifeboat Institution warns that unexpectedly cold water can trigger shock, panic, and drowning.

The Health and Safety Executive has reminded employers of their duty to protect outdoor workers, while public transport users are advised to plan ahead, carry water and fans, and monitor fellow passengers for signs of distress





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Heatwave Met Office Amber Warning UK Heat Record June Temperature Health Alert Water Safety Tropical Night Heat Dome UKHSA

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