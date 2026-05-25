UK experiences record‑breaking May heatwave with 35C temperatures

A historic heatwave swept across the United Kingdom on May 25, delivering a record 35 °C in London and new monthly highs in Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland. Eight sites entered official heat‑wave status as crowds flocked to beaches and parks, while health officials warned of rising risks for vulnerable groups.

Temperatures surged to an unprecedented 35 degrees Celsius on Monday, marking the hottest May day ever recorded in the United Kingdom. The heatwave spread across nine counties, including Greater London, Surrey and Norfolk, where thermometers regularly exceeded the previous record of 32.8 degrees set in 1944.

In southwest London, Kew Gardens logged a new high of 34.8 degrees, while Heathrow Airport and Bushy Park in Teddington also measured temperatures in the 34 degree range. Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland each broke their own May records, reaching 32.2, 25.5 and 24.6 degrees respectively. The Met Office confirmed that eight locations had officially entered heat‑wave status after three consecutive days at or above the threshold.

These sites were Heathrow, Benson in Oxfordshire, Brooms Barn in Suffolk, High Beech in Essex, Kew Gardens, Northolt, Santon Downham and Writtle. The record high of 34.8 degrees was recorded at around 4 pm, surpassing earlier marks and eclipsing the bank‑holiday record of 33.3 degrees set in August 2019. The scorching conditions prompted a mass exodus to coastal towns and green spaces.

Southend’s seaside was packed with sun‑seekers, while crowds gathered on Primrose Hill, Westminster Bridge and the beaches of Bournemouth. People also flocked to lidos, parks and the Kennet and Avon Canal in Woolhampton, making the most of the final day of a sweltering weekend.

The heat continued to dominate the forecast, with another 35‑degree peak expected in London, the Home Counties and Cambridgeshire on Tuesday, followed by highs of 31, 30, 27 and 28 degrees through the remainder of the week. Health alerts at amber and yellow levels remained in force across England as the Met Office described the event as an unprecedented heatwave for this time of year. The extreme temperatures have taken a toll on public health and infrastructure.

A man died on the beach at Hastings after a medical incident, and a 15‑year‑old boy drowned at Swanholme Lakes in Lincoln. Almost 60 people required treatment for heat‑related conditions at the Edinburgh Marathon, and water supplies were disrupted for around 500 properties in Sussex and Kent. Health experts warned that even moderate heat can be dangerous for older adults and those with pre‑existing conditions.

The UK Health Security Agency advised people to seek shade during midday, cover up, wear sunscreen and check on vulnerable neighbours. Age UK recommended staying indoors between 11 am and 3 pm and taking regular cool showers. The Met Office explained that a high‑pressure system forced air to sink, compress and warm, and cautioned that a developing super El Niño could intensify future heatwaves, with the phenomenon expected to become more pronounced by 2027.

Meteorologist Tom Morgan noted that temperatures above 35 degrees are rare even in summer, making the current May readings historically significant. The public was urged to remain vigilant, protect vulnerable individuals and adopt simple measures to stay safe as the heat persists





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