UK Expected to Slash EV Sales Targets Following Industry Pressure

The UK Government prepares to reduce the Zero Emission Vehicle mandate, allowing more hybrids on roads. This shift impacts carmakers and consumers by altering electric vehicle adoption timelines and pricing structures.

The UK Government is anticipated to significantly lower its electric vehicle sales targets this week, a decision driven by sustained lobbying from major car manufacturers and the wider automotive industry. Sources indicate that the current mandate, which requires four out of five new cars sold in the United Kingdom to be fully electric by 2030, will be substantially reduced to accommodate industry concerns regarding feasibility and market readiness.

Core Changes to ZEV Mandate Targets

The Zero Emission Vehicle, or ZEV, mandate scheme currently compels manufacturers to increase their sales of fully electric cars annually, starting from thirty-three percent this year and rising to eighty percent by 2030. While the ultimate goal remains for all new car sales to be electric by 2035, the pace of this transition has become a subject of intense debate. Cabinet Minister Louise Haigh, who previously served as Secretary of State for Transport, is expected to announce the adjustment following a critical meeting on Wednesday, although Downing Street has publicly stated that no final decision has been locked in.

Also read UK government set to ease electric vehicle sales targets this week

If the proposed reduction is implemented, it will effectively lower the percentage of new vehicles that must be all-electric by the 2030 deadline. This change is designed to provide carmakers with greater operational flexibility, allowing them to continue selling more hybrid models alongside fully electric options. The move marks the second instance where the Labour Government has softened its stance on internal combustion engines; earlier in 2025, rules were relaxed to permit hybrids to remain available in showrooms until 2035.

Stakeholder Positions and Industry Response

Automotive manufacturers have been actively demanding lower targets, arguing that the current trajectory is too aggressive for the existing infrastructure and consumer behavior. The Government launched a review of the ZEV mandate in August, and with the consultation now closed, a significant cut to the 2030 percentage is widely expected. This policy shift aligns somewhat with recent moves by the European Union, which also proposed diluting its ban on new petrol and diesel vehicles to allow for more combustion-engined cars to be sold after 2035.

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However, not all voices in the industry welcome the change. Experts warn that constantly adjusting the regulatory framework creates uncertainty for manufacturers and damages consumer confidence. Steve Walker, speaking for Auto Express, emphasized that manufacturers require stability to invest in production capabilities. He noted that changing rules every few years risks making it harder for both producers and buyers to commit to the electrification transition, urging for a stable, long-term plan that maintains a clear direction while acknowledging practical challenges.

Real-World Impact on Consumers and Markets

The potential modification of the ZEV threshold could have profound effects on the types of vehicles available to British drivers. If the mandate is adjusted from eighty percent to a lower figure, such as fifty-five percent, the variety of new models available will likely increase. Drivers who are not yet ready to commit to a fully electric vehicle will have access to better and more affordable hybrid models across a wider range of vehicle body types. Chinese newcomers like Chery are already offering efficient super hybrids with significant electric ranges, while European legacy brands like Audi are competing with plug-in hybrids.

Conversely, there are financial implications for those who do wish to purchase an electric vehicle. Industry analysis suggests that if the ZEV mandate is relaxed, the pressure on manufacturers to discount electric cars before 2030 will diminish. According to SMMT analysis, manufacturers have been discounting electric vehicles by an average of eleven thousand pounds per vehicle. Without this regulatory pressure, upfront prices could rise, although technological advancements and manufacturing efficiencies may help offset these costs over time. The cheapest electric model in the UK currently costs just eleven thousand nine hundred ninety pounds, but market dynamics could shift this landscape in the coming years.

Next Steps and Government Commitments

A government spokesman reaffirmed that the administration remains united in its commitment to the ZEV Mandate, asserting that no final decisions have been taken despite the expected announcement. The official stance is that the consultation will ensure a pragmatic and balanced approach to the transition, without altering the legally binding net zero targets. The Government maintains its commitment to phasing out all new cars relying solely on petrol and diesel engines by 2030, with one hundred percent of new car and van sales being zero emission by 2035.

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As the announcement looms, the automotive sector is bracing for changes that will redefine the British car market for the next decade. The balance between supporting traditional manufacturing capabilities and meeting climate goals will remain a central tension in policy discussions. For now, consumers face a period of uncertainty, as the final parameters of the revised mandate will dictate the availability and pricing of both electric and hybrid vehicles in the years leading up to 2030.