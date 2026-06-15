UK EV Mandate in Flux: Government Weighs Cutting 2030 Target to 50% Amid Industry Backlash

The UK government is reportedly considering slashing its 2030 electric vehicle sales target from 80% to 50%, bowing to automaker and union pressure. The move risks chilling investment and slowing infrastructure rollout, even as the 2030 petrol car ban remains. Learn how this shift compares to EU softening and what it means for the UK's net-zero goals.

UK Government Signals Potential Shift in EV Sales Targets

UK Government Signals Potential Shift in EV Sales Targets

The United Kingdom government is reportedly considering a significant softening of its Zero Emission Vehicle (ZEV) mandate, which currently requires 80% of new car sales to be electric by 2030. According to multiple media reports, including The Times and The Guardian, ministers are discussing reducing that target to 50%, while maintaining the 2030 ban on sales of new pure petrol and diesel cars. The move comes after intense lobbying from automakers and trade unions, who argue the current trajectory is economically unsustainable and threatens jobs.

The United Kingdom government is reportedly considering a significant softening of its Zero Emission Vehicle (ZEV) mandate, which currently requires 80% of new car sales to be electric by 2030. According to multiple media reports, including The Times and The Guardian, ministers are discussing reducing that target to 50%, while maintaining the 2030 ban on sales of new pure petrol and diesel cars. The move comes after intense lobbying from automakers and trade unions, who argue the current trajectory is economically unsustainable and threatens jobs.

How the ZEV Mandate Works and Why It's Under Fire

The ZEV mandate, introduced to accelerate the transition to electric vehicles, requires manufacturers to meet annual rising quotas: 33% in 2026, 38% in 2027, 52% in 2028, 66% in 2029, and 80% in 2030. Companies that fall short face fines of £12,000 per vehicle over the allowance. However, automakers have warned that consumer demand is not keeping pace with the mandated targets, forcing them to offer heavy discounts that erode profitability. In May 2025, battery electric vehicles accounted for 27.3% of UK new car registrations—well below the 33% mandate set for 2026, underscoring the gap between policy and reality.

Industry and Union Pressure Mounts

Mike Hawes, head of the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT), recently stated that EV uptake is still not keeping pace with ambition. The House of Commons Business and Trade Committee warned that the mandate jeopardizes the government's goal of boosting domestic vehicle production to 1.3 million by 2035. Committee chair Liam Byrne said the mandate risks undermining the UK's manufacturing base. Stellantis Europe chief Emanuele Cappellano told Autocar that the group—which owns brands like Citroën, Fiat, Peugeot, and Vauxhall—has been forced to offer unsustainable discounts. The BBC reported that UK car production fell sharply in October 2025, partly due to flagging demand for EVs and factory retooling. Stellantis recently announced the closure of its Luton van-making factory, citing the ZEV mandate as a contributing factor. Nissan has also expressed concerns, with the company's CEO sending a letter to the government warning that the mandate risks making UK production uncompetitive.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer has reportedly backed Business Secretary Peter Kyle in weakening the mandate, over the objections of Energy Secretary Ed Miliband, who favors sticking to net-zero targets. The government is expected to bring forward a review of the mandate, originally scheduled for 2027, to next year.

Critics Warn of Investment Chill and Infrastructure Risk

Environmental groups and charging infrastructure advocates have strongly criticized any potential weakening. Vicky Read, chief executive of ChargeUK, which represents charging companies, warned that reducing targets could slam the brakes on infrastructure rollout and send the entire transition into a tailspin. She said instability could bring Britain's reputation as a market worth investing in into disrepute. Transport & Environment (T&E) UK director Anna Krajinska stated that any further weakening would jeopardize the future of the UK automotive sector, as stability is crucial for investors. T&E noted that the mandate is driving billions in investment from manufacturers and charging companies to future-proof the auto industry as global markets go electric. The mandate has been a cornerstone of the UK's net-zero strategy, and critics argue that backtracking now would undermine decades of climate policy.

Context: EU Also Softening Targets, Setting a Precedent

The UK's potential policy shift mirrors moves in the European Union. The EU recently confirmed it would no longer require 100% zero-emission car sales by 2035, instead reducing the requirement to 90%, allowing 10% of production to be plug-in hybrids or even combustion engine vehicles. This change came after heavy pressure from Germany, Italy, and automakers. The UK's move, if enacted, would go further, cutting the target by nearly half—a stark contrast to the EU's more modest adjustment. This divergence could have implications for UK automakers exporting to the EU, who must comply with both sets of rules.

What Would the Softened Mandate Look Like?

Under the reported proposal, the 2030 target for pure electric sales would drop from 80% to 50%. The remaining 50% of sales could be hybrid electric vehicles. The 2030 ban on new pure petrol and diesel cars would still apply, and the 2035 deadline for phasing out new hybrids is understood to remain in place. The government had already introduced flexibilities allowing carmakers to earn credits by selling hybrids, which are more profitable. However, critics argue that further weakening would undermine the UK's climate commitments and delay the transition. Some industry analysts suggest that a 50% target might still be challenging given current demand trends, and automakers may push for even more flexibility.

Automakers: Caught Between Targets and Demand

Automakers have reported that EV production costs have not fallen as fast as anticipated, and consumer demand remains tepid. In May 2025, battery electric vehicles accounted for 27.3% of UK new car registrations, below the 33% mandate for 2026. Manufacturers say they are having to discount heavily to move EVs off lots. The SMMT has called for a review of the mandate's timeline, warning that the current pace is unsustainable. Meanwhile, the government faces a delicate balancing act: supporting an industry that employs hundreds of thousands while meeting climate targets. The ZEV mandate has been a cornerstone of the UK's net-zero strategy, but the pressure from automakers and unions is mounting. As the government prepares to consult on the changes, the outcome will have significant implications for the UK's automotive industry, its climate goals, and its attractiveness for investment in the global EV race.

Conclusion: A Delicate Balance with Global Ripple Effects

The UK's potential softening of the EV mandate reflects a broader tension between climate ambition and economic reality. While the government seeks to protect jobs and manufacturing competitiveness, environmental groups and infrastructure investors warn that policy instability could derail the transition entirely. The decision, expected to be announced in early 2026, will be closely watched by automakers, investors, and climate advocates worldwide. For now, the UK remains committed to the 2030 petrol car ban, but the shape of the ZEV mandate—and the pace of the EV transition—hangs in the balance.





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ZEV mandate electric vehicle targets UK 2030 ban car industry pressure EV sales targets UK government EV policy electric car mandate softening automaker lobbying UK EV transition UK net-zero UK Stellantis Luton closure ChargeUK SMMT Transport & Environment

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