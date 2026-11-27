Ofgem announces a 26% energy price cap hike for January 2027, increasing home EV charging costs by up to £9 for standard tariff holders. Analysis reveals significant price jumps for major electric vehicle models.

The cost of charging electric vehicles in the United Kingdom is set to increase significantly for drivers relying on standard energy tariffs. Ofgem confirmed that the energy price cap will rise by 26 per cent, effective between January 1 and March 31, 2027. This regulatory adjustment directly impacts the unit rate for electricity, which will climb from 26.32 pence to 32.69 pence per kWh. For millions of households, this means the financial benefit of home charging will diminish as baseline energy costs rise.

Charging Cost Increases for Popular Electric Vehicles

New analysis by Auto Express details how much more EV owners will pay for a full charge across several popular models. The study calculates costs based on usable battery capacities and the new electricity rate structure. Drivers with smaller batteries will see modest increases, while those with larger electric SUVs face steeper hikes. The data highlights a clear divergence in costs between standard variable tariffs and specialist electric vehicle tariffs.

Also read Ofgem Raises Energy Price Cap by 26 Percent Starting January

The BYD Dolphin Surf Active, equipped with a 30kWh battery, experiences the smallest price increase on the list. Charging this model costs £7.90 between October and December 2026 under the current rate. By January 2027, that cost will rise to £9.81, representing an extra expense of £1.91 per charge. Despite this rise, the BYD remains one of the more affordable options for daily charging on a standard tariff.

Larger vehicles face substantially higher costs. The Renault 5 Comfort Range, with a 52kWh battery, will see its charging cost jump from £13.69 to £17. This adds £3.31 to every full charge cycle. Similarly, the Tesla Model Y RWD, also featuring a 60kWh battery, will cost £19.61 per charge in early 2027. This is an increase of £3.82 from the previous quarter cost of £15.79, making it a more expensive proposition for long-distance drivers.

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High-capacity electric SUVs incur the most significant financial penalties. The Skoda Enyaq 85, with a 79kWh battery, will cost £25.83 to fully charge, an increase of £5.04. The Mercedes-Benz CLA 250+ faces a £5.42 rise, bringing the total cost to £27.79 per charge. However, the most substantial impact is felt with the BMW iX5 60 xDrive. With a massive 141kWh battery, the cost to charge this vehicle will jump from £37.11 to £46.09. This represents an increase of almost £9, or £8.98, making it the most expensive car to charge on this list.

Specialist Tariffs Offer Substantial Savings Over Standard Rates

The analysis underscores the critical importance of choosing the right energy plan. Drivers on specialist electric vehicle tariffs can avoid these sharp increases by utilizing off-peak rates. These plans offer cheaper electricity during specific hours, with rates as low as 6.5 pence per kWh. In contrast, the standard variable tariff will reach 32.69 pence per kWh, creating a wide price gap. Auto Express highlights that the window to switch tariffs is narrowing as standard costs rise.

For the BYD Dolphin Surf, an off-peak tariff of 10 pence per kWh reduces the charging cost to just £3. This is a fraction of the £9.81 paid on a standard tariff. The savings are even more dramatic for larger vehicles. A Renault 5 owner on an off-peak tariff pays only £5.20, compared to £17 on a standard plan. This difference of nearly £12 per charge adds up significantly over time. Tesla Model Y owners can similarly benefit, paying just £6 for a full charge that provides 309 miles of range.

Even high-capacity vehicles see marked reductions with specialist tariffs. The Skoda Enyaq 85 drops to £7.90 per charge, while the Mercedes-Benz CLA 250+ falls to £8.50. The BMW iX5 60 xDrive, despite its high cost on standard plans, drops to £14.10 on an off-peak tariff. This allows owners to drive up to 528 miles, a distance sufficient to travel from London to Inverness, for a fraction of the standard cost. These figures illustrate that tariff selection is now a primary factor in EV ownership expenses.

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Impact on EV Ownership and Consumer Behavior

The 26 per cent rise in the energy price cap forces a reevaluation of home charging strategies. The Ofgem decision directly affects the total cost of ownership for electric vehicle buyers. As the gap between standard and specialist tariffs widens, the incentive to switch plans increases. Consumers who previously ignored off-peak options may now find financial pressure to adopt them. The data suggests that failing to switch could result in hundreds of pounds in additional annual costs.

Manufacturers are monitoring these trends closely as they introduce larger battery vehicles. The BMW iX5 60 xDrive example shows that even with efficient power trains, large capacity leads to high costs when electricity prices are high. The vehicle delivers substantial range, but the energy input required is expensive under current standard rates. This dynamic may influence consumer choice between different vehicle sizes and battery capacities.

Looking ahead, the period from January to March 2027 will be a critical test for energy tariff adaptability. The price cap mechanism ensures that suppliers adjust rates quarterly based on wholesale market conditions. However, the structure of these adjustments varies among providers. Consumers who lock in specialist tariffs now may secure long-term savings. Those remaining on standard variable rates will face continued exposure to these rising unit costs. The financial disparity between the two approaches is expected to grow unless energy markets stabilize.

The broader implication for the UK automotive sector is clear. As fuel costs fluctuate, the economic argument for electric vehicles remains strong only if charging is optimized. The data provided by Auto Express serves as a practical guide for prospective and current owners. It highlights that the savings associated with electric mobility are not automatic. They require active management of energy contracts. Without such measures, the 26 per cent increase in the Ofgem price cap will erode the financial benefits of driving electric. The choice between a £3 charge and a £17 charge is ultimately a choice between energy tariff plans. This reality places greater responsibility on consumers to understand their energy providers and select tariffs that align with their charging habits. The effectiveness of the electric vehicle transition will depend partly on how well drivers adapt to these changing economic conditions.