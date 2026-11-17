UK electric vehicle owners face soaring public charging costs next year as grid standing charges increase. Experts warn rapid charging could exceed £1 per kWh, widening the cost gap with petrol cars.

Electric vehicle owners in the United Kingdom are bracing for a significant increase in the cost of public recharging as grid connection fees escalate sharply. Industry analysts from The Fast Charge and major charging operator Zest warn that escalating standing charges levied on charging networks will force price hikes onto consumers. These financial pressures are expected to make using public rapid chargers substantially more expensive than refueling equivalent petrol vehicles by the end of the year.

Grid Standing Charges Rise 600 Percent Over Five Years

The primary driver behind this cost surge is the dramatic increase in standing charges that charging network operators must pay to connect their devices to the national electricity grid. These fees have soared by more than 600 per cent in the last five years, rising from an average of £61.47 per week in 2021 to £440.13 this year. According to 2027 tariffs published by the UK's Distribution Network Operators and the National Energy System Operator, these charges are estimated to hit £541.73 per charger next year.

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Regulator Ofgem implemented a rule change in 2019, which came into force in 2022, allowing charging network operators to be billed based on their potential electricity usage capacity rather than the actual amount of energy consumed. This structural shift has created a disproportionate financial burden on businesses providing high-power rapid charging, particularly at motorway service stations where utilization rates may not justify the high fixed costs.

Public Rapid Charging Prices to Exceed One Pound Per kWh

As a direct result of these inflated infrastructure costs, The Fast Charge calculates that the average price to plug into a public rapid charger (50kW to 149kW) is set to rise from 79p per kilowatt-hour today to £1.03 next year. This level of pricing has not been seen since September 2022, when networks such as Osprey were forced to hike prices due to a temporary spike in wholesale electricity costs.

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The impact on individual drivers will be stark. Charging only at these rapid devices would see the cost per mile for a Tesla Model Y EV Long Range RWD exceed 20p. In contrast, a Nissan Qashqai hybrid, based on today's average pump price and real world fuel economy of around 50mpg, returns a lower cost of around 15p per mile. Experts estimate that a driver using a public rapid charger for some popular EVs could end up paying a third more per mile travelled than a motorist filling up an equivalent petrol car.

Government Relief Focuses on Slow Chargers Not Rapid Networks

While the Government's own independent review, published alongside the Budget, acknowledged that Ofgem's rule change had a severe impact on charging costs, Chancellor John Healey offered no direct relief for the nation's rapid charging networks. Last month, Healey promised £100million to help cut charging costs for EV owners, though this funding is exclusively available for local, lower-powered chargers rather than the rapid chargers found at motorway service stations.

Consequently, businesses providing rapid charging are on course to pay around £336million in grid charges this year, rising by a further £77million to £413million in 2027, even if no new chargers are built. Documents obtained by The Fast Charge through a Freedom of Information request have revealed that the Treasury has been aware of the negative impact of the energy regulator's rules. In a 2025 briefing, Ofgem told Treasury officials that high fixed grid charges were keeping rapid chargers trapped in an unproductive cycle, resulting in a high cost per customer.

Industry Calls for Urgent Regulatory Reform

Despite two proposed solutions to cut grid charges being put forward, these measures have remained in industry working groups for three years and have yet to reach the energy regulator for a decision. Tom Riley, editor of The Fast Charge, describes grid standing charges as a feudal tax enabled by Ofgem without proper thought, with money going from a driver's pocket straight to energy networks.

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Riley argues that ministers should be doing all they can to make EV ownership more affordable, especially when the cost of running non-EVs is near a record high. The report concludes that with the Government widely expected to ease electric car sales targets from the beginning of next year, the combination of fewer EVs reaching the road and inflated standing charges is likely to put pressure on the UK's charging networks to increase prices or take losses on low-utilisation sites.