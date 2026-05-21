UK Equality Body Issues New Rules on Transgender Use of Public Toilets

The EHRC guidance suggests that questioning people about their biological sex in public restrooms is generally impractical, while affirming the legal basis for single-sex spaces.

The Equality and Human Rights Commission ( EHRC ) has finally released its updated Code of Practice concerning the usage of single-sex spaces , sparking a renewed debate over the intersection of transgender rights and the protection of biological women.

According to the new rules, it is generally considered neither practical nor appropriate for service providers to challenge individuals on their biological sex when they are utilizing public toilets in environments such as supermarkets or movie theaters. The watchdog suggests that these facilities are often incidental to the primary service being provided, making aggressive questioning an unsuitable approach. Instead, the guidance recommends that organizations use clear signage and informational websites to indicate when a service is designated as single-sex.

While the EHRC acknowledges that eligibility can be questioned, such actions should typically be reserved for instances where there is clear and compelling evidence that men are attempting to gain access to areas reserved exclusively for women. This comprehensive update follows a landmark decision by the Supreme Court in April 2024, which provided critical clarity on the interpretation of the Equality Act.

The court ruled that the legal definition of a woman for the purposes of the Act is based on biological sex rather than gender identity. This ruling necessitated a revision of the EHRC's guidance to ensure that the law is applied consistently across the country. Prior to the final publication of this document, interim guidance had already established that biological males should not be permitted entry into women-only changing rooms, sports teams, or toilets.

The updated Code of Practice aims to bridge the gap between the legal requirement to protect biological sex-based spaces and the practical realities of managing public facilities in a diverse society. It specifically warns that it is not always possible to determine a person's biological sex based solely on their physical appearance and notes that standard identification documents, such as driving licenses or passports, do not provide definitive evidence in these specific contexts.

The publication of the 342-page document was marked by significant political tension. Equalities Minister Bridget Phillipson faced intense scrutiny and accusations of delaying the release of the guidance for several months. Critics suggested that the Government was intentionally withholding the information, potentially to avoid controversy during the local election period, a timeframe known as purdah.

However, Downing Street has firmly denied these allegations, asserting that the delay was a result of a meticulous effort to ensure the guidance was accurate and legally sound. Minister Phillipson stated that the focus has always been on providing organizations with accessible and clear instructions on how to implement the law.

She emphasized that the protection of single-sex spaces for women and the maintenance of dignity for transgender individuals are not mutually exclusive goals, suggesting that a balanced approach is possible without succumbing to the polarized rhetoric of the modern culture war. However, the guidance has not been without its detractors. Maya Forstater, the chief executive of the women's rights charity Sex Matters, expressed concern that the document is not sufficiently clear about the rights of service providers.

Forstater argued that it is absurd to claim that questioning an individual's sex in a toilet is impractical, asserting that such challenges are essential for the enforcement of women's rights to single-sex spaces. From her perspective, if a biological man enters a space reserved for women, challenging that presence is not only appropriate but a necessity for safety and privacy.

This highlights the ongoing tension between those who prioritize the biological definition of sex in all public spheres and those who advocate for a more flexible, dignity-based approach to public facility management. The impact of this guidance extends beyond simple toilet usage, affecting various public sector bodies including NHS trusts, which had previously expressed uncertainty about updating their internal policies without final government direction.

The Prime Minister's office reiterated that the government remains supportive of the protection of single-sex spaces based on biological sex, particularly in sensitive environments such as hospitals and refuges. By providing this formal framework, the EHRC hopes to reduce ambiguity for duty bearers across the UK, ensuring that the law is upheld while minimizing harassment and discrimination.

The final document serves as a critical piece of regulatory infrastructure, attempting to navigate one of the most contentious social issues of the current era





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