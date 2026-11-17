Banijay reports expected synergies following its All3Media acquisition while UK actors union Equity urges members to vote on a new contract. Meanwhile, creator Addy is developing a WWII-era drama inspired by historical photographs, and the Brit List 2025 highlights emerging writers and projects including the raucous gay liberation drama Revolting.

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UK Actors Union Equity Urges Members To Vote “Yes” On Final Offer From Pact Including Streamer Compensation, Pay Bumps & “Groundbreaking” AI Provisionsto profile some of the emerging writers who have made this year’s ranking of the best unproduced UK film and TV projects. Launched in 2007, The Brit List has previously featured projects includingAddy was in the midst of working on a different project about female bootleggers in the 1920s when she came across a photograph of a girl working on a vegetable patch during the war, which captivated her.

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Writer-Performer Jack Holden Channels 'It's A Sin' For Raucous Gay Liberation Movement TV Drama 'Revolting' - Brit List 2025 “She’d been growing things for the war effort and was holding the most enormous bunch of carrots you’ve ever seen,” said Addy.

“They were bigger than she was, and she was smiling at the camera. For whatever reason, when I looked at the photo, I thought, ‘Wow, this is probably the best time of your life. ’ She got to be outside growing vegetables, with all the freedom, independence and recognition that came with it.

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” Addy’s attention was grabbed by the picture and she recalled the story of both her grandmothers, one of whom looked after evacuees during the war and the other was a Red Cross nurse in London.

“They always spoke about the war, strange as it sounds, as some of the best times of their lives,” said Addy. “It’s such a complicated feeling, and it’s always intrigued me. ” Addy therefore reflected on how while men were out fighting, a huge number of women suddenly found themselves joining the workforce. Relinquishing this from 1945 was anything but easy.

“Those closing months were an uneasy time for women,” said Addy. “On the one hand, they’re deeply relieved that the war is ending; on the other, they’re deeply anxious about their own futures. ”in Addy’s mind. The movie is set in rural Wiltshire, UK, as an isolated girl, Edith, comes of age during the closing months of World War Two.

When a violent incident interrupts a new friendship with an older woman, Edith uncovers a series of secrets that will shape a deadly future. Addy already has ideal cast in mind. While assuming young protagonist Edith would be played by a rising star, Addy’s dream for the older woman is the “charismatic” and “captivating” Indira Varma. For Edith’s mother, she settles on Emily Blunt.

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Addy thinks the tone she’s trying to achieve would be perfect for actors like Varma and Blunt. She was inspired by movies like Florence Pugh-starrerthe latter of which is “darkly comic” and has a “main character who felt a little unusual,” she said.

“I wanted it to be tense and foreboding,” added Addy. “Even though the war is at arm’s length, there are still planes flying overhead and a sense of threat. I wanted it to feel a little edgy, with twists and turns that keep you on your toes. ”but notes it is getting harder for up-and-coming writers to break through, especially since Covid.

“I heard something quite frightening the other day, which is that they don’t really like new writers in rooms at the moment,” she added. “They want people who are more established, and that takes a rung off the ladder. But I’m optimistic. I like to think more and more things are getting made.

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