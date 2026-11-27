Average dual-fuel household bills jump to £2,166 annually. Greg Jackson of Octopus Energy explains how the Strait of Hormuz conflict and market failures drive costs.

British households are facing a severe financial shock as the energy price cap increases, pushing the average annual dual-fuel bill to a record-high £2,166 for the upcoming period. This sharp rise, which represents a jump from £1,723, takes effect in January for millions of consumers on default tariffs who will see their charges climb by more than a quarter. The economic pressure stems directly from global geopolitical tensions, specifically the military strikes launched by America and Israel against Iran in February that destabilized international energy markets.

Geopolitical Triggers and Gas Market Volatility

The immediate trigger for this domestic economic pain lies in the retaliatory actions taken by Iran, which targeted oil-producing Gulf states and moved to strangle the Strait of Hormuz. This critical waterway handles approximately 20 percent of all the world's shippable oil and liquified natural gas, making any disruption there a massive supply issue for Western nations. Consequently, the price of gas has rocketed to four times its usual level, and because gas prices dictate the cost of electricity in Britain, every household feels the impact in their monthly accounts.

Also read Ofgem Energy Price Cap to Rise 26 Percent in January

Greg Jackson, the boss of Octopus Energy, has publicly stated that the current situation is unsustainable, emphasizing the urgent need to escape the colossal gas prices set by global markets. He notes that the vast sums paid by consumers often end up in the hands of foreign gas powers and international corporate giants rather than benefiting local infrastructure or consumer welfare. The chain of events from the Middle East to British kitchen tables demonstrates how fragile the current energy supply chain remains.

Systemic Market Failures and Lobbying Interests

The underlying mechanism driving these costs includes a broken market system where politicians have failed to act against powerful incumbents. Jackson points out that when gas plants set a high market price due to geopolitical scarcity, all other generators charge that same price, allowing profitable firms to defend a system that favors them regardless of actual generation costs. This structural flaw means that even producers of renewable energy are paid the inflated rate set by gas, distorting the entire market.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The waste resulting from this system is staggering, with the UK spending £2 billion this year alone to turn off wind farms on windy days. Instead of using this free clean energy, the government pays gas plants eye-watering sums to replace that electricity, a practice that benefits companies that operate on both sides of these trades. Jackson argues that the sheer scale of this financial waste is unsustainable and that past administrations derelicted their duty by kicking the can down the road instead of embracing necessary reform.

Consumer Protections and Strategic Tariff Choices

For consumers struggling with these increased costs, regulators and experts advise immediate communication with energy companies rather than letting bills go unpaid. Ofgem, the energy regulator, sets the price cap to allow suppliers to cover costs with a two percent profit margin, ensuring that bills do not deliver inflated profits to suppliers as they did in the past. Additional state support is available through the Warm Home Discount and a £100 payment to 20 million homes in council tax bands A to D.

Deciding whether to fix a tariff now is a complex calculation that depends on potential geopolitical resolutions. If conflicts in Iran and Ukraine are resolved, energy prices could drop quickly, meaning those who fix their tariffs might pay more than the standard rate. However, some fixed tariffs allow for exit with small fees, making it potentially worth the risk to fix, especially as America ramps up its global gas shipping capabilities which may improve supply dynamics.

Long-Term Solutions and Household Adaptation

Time-of-use tariffs offer another avenue for savings for those with flexibility in when they use energy, allowing them to consume power when it is cheaper and more abundant. Jackson notes that many consumers have been able to save money by installing solar panels and batteries, which makes a huge dent in bills and reduces dependence on the volatile gas market. These practical steps, combined with free energy-saving measures, are essential for households to adapt to the new economic reality.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The call to action extends beyond individual household choices to a fundamental overhaul of the national energy policy. Jackson, who made similar comments to consumer champion Martin Lewis in August 2022 after the Russia invasion of Ukraine, stresses that while the government cannot control Vladimir Putin or Iranian leaders, it can fix the domestic energy system. The new administration is expected to address these vested interests and reform the market to protect consumers from future geopolitical shocks.