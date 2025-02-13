UK Economy Surges in Q4 2023, Beating Expectations

The U.K. economy unexpectedly grew by 0.1% in the fourth quarter of 2023, defying predictions of stagnation. This positive growth follows a period of subdued performance and raises hopes for a stronger economic outlook. However, economists remain cautious about long-term prospects, citing challenges such as higher taxes, lingering interest rate effects, and potential trade tensions with the U.S.

The U.K. economy showed signs of resilience in the fourth quarter of 2023, expanding by 0.1% and exceeding economists' expectations. This positive growth came after three consecutive quarters of stagnant performance. The Office for National Statistics (ONS) released the preliminary estimate on Thursday, indicating a notable turnaround from the previous period's zero growth. The U.K. economy had faced challenges in recent months, with a contraction of 0.

1% in October and subdued monthly GDP data. However, the latest figures suggest a renewed momentum. This growth comes amidst a backdrop of easing inflationary pressures and the Bank of England's (BOE) signals of further interest rate cuts. The BOE expects inflation to peak at 3.7% in the third quarter of 2025, driven by higher global energy costs and regulated price changes.Despite the positive economic indicators, concerns linger over the long-term growth prospects. Economists have downgraded their growth forecasts for 2025, citing factors like higher taxes for businesses, the lingering impact of previous interest rate hikes, and softer overseas demand. Paul Dales, chief U.K. economist at Capital Economics, emphasizes that these factors contribute to the revised forecasts, lowering the growth projection from 1.3% to 0.5% for 2025. Sanjay Raja, senior economist at Deutsche Bank, shares this sentiment, predicting a minimum 0.25 percentage point downgrade to the 2025 growth forecast.Adding to the uncertainty, potential trade tensions with the U.S. pose a risk to the U.K. economy. While the BOE acknowledges the potential for both inflationary and disinflationary effects from U.S. tariffs, it emphasizes the likelihood of reduced economic activity. The threat of a trade war looms, particularly with President Trump's previous threats to impose tariffs on goods from the European Union and the U.K. The Bank of England remains vigilant, monitoring the global economic landscape and its potential impact on the U.K. economy





