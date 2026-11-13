UK Economy Growth of 0.7 Per Cent Relies on AI and Public Spending

Britain's 0.7 per cent growth between July and September leaned heavily on AI investment and public spending, a column argues, warning that rising bills will stall recovery.

The UK economy grew by 0.7 per cent between July and September, a rise that many will welcome after a prolonged period of stagnation. However, this commentary argues that the figure should not be treated as a reliable sign of what lies ahead. Rachel Reeves, the former chancellor, has used self-congratulatory tweets to praise the state of the nation, and the column says her view of the economy is out of step with the evidence.

The column is directed at Andy Burnham, the Prime Minister, and his Cabinet colleagues over public spending, tax, welfare and climate policy. It also points to a report by Alan Milburn, the former Cabinet minister who has reviewed the youth joblessness crisis, which is due next week.

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Public Spending and AI Investment Drive the Growth Figures

Public sector investment jumped by almost 14 per cent in the latest quarter, while business investment grew by just 0.4 per cent. The column argues that this gap shows the growth was heavily reliant on government spending rather than private sector wealth creation.

The commentary also cites investment in the AI sector as a significant factor in the improved figures. It warns that this sector could implode at any moment, which would leave the recovery exposed.

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The writer describes the government spending as extravagant and says taxpayers' money has been splurged to grow the economy in an artificial manner. In the column's view, this approach is the most cynical trick in the book.

Households Face Rising Bills and a Possible Rate Hike

Experts quoted in the column say that rising prices, including a steep rise in energy bills from January, will stall growth in the months ahead. Hard-pressed households are unlikely to feel any benefit from the latest figures in the short term.

The column also notes mounting fears of another interest rate hike before Christmas. Those concerns add to the pressure on families already facing higher costs.

The commentary does acknowledge that Britain's financial system is bearing up surprisingly well in the circumstances. Even so, the writer argues that this resilience does not translate into strength for ordinary households.

Business Groups and Welfare Reform Spark Fierce Debate

The column says retailers, manufacturers and other firms continue to struggle because of anti-business measures introduced by the Government over the past two-and-a-half years. It argues that the economy will only improve when Andy Burnham and his Cabinet colleagues rein in their spending and introduce policies that encourage enterprise.

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The writer also criticises the welfare system, pointing to one beneficiary receiving £4,000 a month, described as a serial criminal, who is said to be able to make large regular donations to the Labour Party. The column presents this case as evidence of a twisted welfare culture.

Alan Milburn's forthcoming report could set out a blueprint for a more sensible approach. Among his recommendations is a shake-up of the fit note system for under-25s, who would instead be referred to community work and health teams to help them into employment.

According to the commentary, murmurs of dissent have already emerged in Labour ranks before the report has been published. The writer says that if Andy Burnham wants to be taken seriously as leader of the nation, he must face down the welfare apologists.

PM's COP31 Attendance Criticised as a Pointless Trip

Andy Burnham was the only G7 leader to find time to attend the COP31 summit in Turkey, where he delivered a six-minute speech to a sparsely populated conference centre before leaving. The column argues that the trip was hardly worth making.

The writer suggests that Andy Burnham, who appears to be going cold on some key aspects of the Net Zero agenda, was going through the motions to appease his party's eco-zealots. The column predicts those supporters will overlook the flight to Turkey and its large carbon footprint.