UK Economy Edges Up By 0.1% in Fourth Quarter, But Forecasts Remain Gloomy

The UK economy grew by 0.1% in the fourth quarter of 2023, defying expectations of stagnation. However, economists have lowered their growth forecasts for 2025, citing challenges like higher taxes on businesses, lingering effects of interest rate hikes, and weak overseas demand. The threat of a trade war with the U.S. further adds uncertainty to the economic outlook.

The U.K. economy grew by 0.1% in the fourth quarter , exceeding expectations and marking a rebound after three consecutive months of stagnant growth. This preliminary estimate from the U.K.'s Office for National Statistics (ONS) on Thursday revealed that the services and construction sectors fueled the positive performance, expanding by 0.2% and 0.5% respectively. However, the production sector contracted by 0.8%.

The British economy had struggled in the third quarter with zero growth, followed by a 0.1% contraction in October. Despite the positive fourth-quarter growth, economists have lowered their growth forecasts for 2025, citing various factors such as increased taxes on businesses, lingering effects from previous interest rate hikes, and weaker overseas demand. Paul Dales, chief U.K. economist at Capital Economics, noted that their GDP growth forecasts for 2025 have been revised down from 1.3% to 0.5% and from 1.6% to 1.5% for 2026. Sanjay Raja, senior economist at Deutsche Bank, concurred, stating that near-term downgrades to the U.K.'s 2025 growth outlook are inevitable, predicting a minimum 0.25 percentage point reduction. He also pointed to weak survey data at the start of the year and rising downside risks to their first-quarter 2025 GDP growth forecast.Furthermore, the threat of a trade war looms, with U.S. President Donald Trump's potential tariffs on goods from the European Union and the U.K. adding uncertainty. While the U.K. enjoys a more balanced trade relationship with the U.S. compared to the EU, the Bank of England has cautioned that any U.S. tariffs could have both inflationary and disinflationary effects on the U.K. economy, depending on various factors. The Bank of England emphasized that while most channels would likely lower U.K. economic activity, some might reduce inflation, while others could contribute to price increases. Disinflationary effects could stem from lower U.S. demand for U.K. exports, while supply chain disruptions caused by missing components could lead to short-term price spikes.





