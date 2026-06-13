UK Economy Contracts in April, Raising Recession Fears Amid Iran War, Tax Hikes, and Political Turmoil

Britain's economy shrank by 0.1% in April, fueled by the Iran war, tax increases, and government instability, stoking recession worries. Chancellor Rachel Reeves blames the Middle East conflict, but critics point to domestic policies. The decline follows a strong start to 2025 and adds pressure on Reeves after the defense secretary's resignation.

Britain faces heightened recession risks after official figures showed the economy contracted by 0.1% in April, reversing the strong growth seen at the start of the year.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) report attributed the decline to a 0.2% drop in services output, partially offset by gains in construction and manufacturing. The downturn coincides with the escalating Iran war, which has driven up inflation and disrupted global supply chains. Chancellor Rachel Reeves stated, 'This is not a war we wanted or joined, but one that will have an impact at home,' as she faced mounting criticism over her handling of the economy.

The data marks a significant setback after growth of 0.4% in February and 0.3% in March, dashing hopes of a sustained recovery. Critics argue that the Labour government's policies have exacerbated the slowdown. Since taking office, Reeves has implemented £75 billion in tax increases, the highest in modern history, which business leaders say have stifled investment and hiring.

The tax hikes, combined with new employment laws and regulatory burdens, have slowed recruitment and pushed youth unemployment to an 11-year high of 16.2%. Shadow Chancellor Mel Stride accused the government of prioritizing welfare over defense, saying, 'Putting Benefits Street first leaves the economy weaker.

' The political landscape has added to the uncertainty. Defence Secretary John Healey resigned on Thursday after Reeves refused to approve increased military spending, triggering a crisis within the Labour Party and raising questions about Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer's leadership. The government appears paralyzed, with confidence among businesses and consumers eroding.

Danni Hewson, head of financial analysis at AJ Bell, noted that April's slump 'hints at what is to come' and predicted 'a summer of sluggishness which could edge into recession as global conflict collides with domestic political uncertainty.

' Luke Bartholomew, deputy chief economist at Aberdeen, echoed this view, stating that 'recession risks are elevated. ' The ONS report also highlighted that lengthening dole queues and stagnant wage growth are weighing on household spending. While inflation linked to the Iran war has cooled slightly, it remains above the Bank of England's target, limiting the scope for interest rate cuts. Business groups are urging the government to reduce taxes and red tape to stimulate growth.

Anna Leach, chief economist at the Institute of Directors, said, 'The removal of barriers to growth, from tax and regulation and the delivery of a predictable policy environment, must remain the focus of Government policy action.

' However, with a snap general election looming and Labour's approval ratings declining, the path to recovery appears uncertain. The Treasury has yet to announce any new stimulus measures, leaving many analysts to warn that the economy could slip into a technical recession in the coming months, defined as two consecutive quarters of negative growth. The combination of external shocks and domestic policy missteps has created a perfect storm, threatening to undo the modest gains achieved earlier in the year.

As the crisis deepens, all eyes are on the Chancellor's next move, though her options are constrained by high debt levels and a fractured government





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