The CBI's latest forecast predicts that unemployment will rise by 200,000 to 5.5 per cent this year as high costs result in private sector hiring seizing up. The forecast downgrades the UK growth outlook for this year from 1.3 to 1.1 per cent and for 2027 from 1.5 to 0.9 per cent, as the war in Iran disrupts the global economy, pushing up costs.

Uncertainty due to Labour's civil war and high costs on business are crushing growth and jobs, bosses have warned. The bloated public sector continues to spend and hire more - a divergence that is 'not sustainable', according to the CBI's latest forecast.

It predicts unemployment will rise by 200,000 to 5.5 per cent this year as high costs - which include tax and minimum wage rises - result in private sector hiring seizing up. Uncertainty over the Labour leadership is putting a freeze on firms' appetite to invest.

The forecast downgrades the UK growth outlook for this year from 1.3 to 1.1 per cent and for 2027 from 1.5 to 0.9 per cent, as the war in Iran disrupts the global economy, pushing up costs. CBI chief economist Louise Hellem said the 'elevated uncertainty and volatility' of world events made getting domestic basics right even more vital: 'You cannot build growth by continually increasing the tax burden on business, and you cannot solve the cost-of-living challenge without tackling the cost of doing business.

' Labour's civil war - as Andy Burnham and Wes Streeting vie to replace Keir Starmer - is putting a further freeze on firms' appetite to invest, she warned. The UK's economic growth has been impacted by various factors, including the war in Iran and Labour's civil war. The CBI's forecast suggests that the UK's economic growth will continue to be impacted by these factors, leading to a downgrade in the growth outlook for this year and 2027.

The CBI's chief economist has warned that the UK's economic growth will be impacted by the war in Iran and Labour's civil war, and that the government needs to take action to address these issues. The CBI's forecast suggests that the UK's economic growth will continue to be impacted by these factors, leading to a downgrade in the growth outlook for this year and 2027.

The UK's economic growth has been impacted by various factors, including the war in Iran and Labour's civil war. The CBI's chief economist has warned that the UK's economic growth will be impacted by the war in Iran and Labour's civil war, and that the government needs to take action to address these issues.

The CBI's forecast suggests that the UK's economic growth will continue to be impacted by these factors, leading to a downgrade in the growth outlook for this year and 2027. The UK's economic growth has been impacted by various factors, including the war in Iran and Labour's civil war.

The CBI's chief economist has warned that the UK's economic growth will be impacted by the war in Iran and Labour's civil war, and that the government needs to take action to address these issues. The CBI's forecast suggests that the UK's economic growth will continue to be impacted by these factors, leading to a downgrade in the growth outlook for this year and 2027





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